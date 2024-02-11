I am writing in support of the Drowne Road affordable housing development and plan to vote “yes” on Tuesday, March 5.

There is a lot of talk about the cost of this project as it relates to dollars and cents. There is a cost, however, to not increasing affordable housing options in Cumberland. There is a cost to living in a community where the average home price is out of reach for most of us.

I am asking my Cumberland neighbors to use your imagination when voting “yes” for this project.

Imagine a divorced or retired person being able to downsize and stay in our community. Imagine a young person returning home to settle down. Imagine teachers, firefighters and nurses, folks who are the backbone of our broader community, being able to live in Cumberland.

Imagine these people when you vote “yes” on Tuesday, March 5.

Mike Perfetti

Cumberland

