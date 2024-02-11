Elizabeth Ingraham Drowne was my great great grandmother. In 1892, Elizabeth gifted her 100-acre farm to the inhabitants of the town of Cumberland. The will stipulated that the property be used solely for educational purposes and that cause alone.

Via the referendum, this Town Council proposes to take the Drowne Farm, now the Cumberland town forest, in a radically different direction by planning to build a very large apartment complex. Substantial acreage and its potential income will be off-limits for generations. I urge Cumberland residents to vote “no” on March 5.

Carlene Girouard

Cottage Grove, Oregon

