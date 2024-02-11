We urge all Cumberland residents to vote “yes” on or before March 5 for the affordable housing project on Drowne Road.

We have lived in Cumberland for over 47 years. As much as we love living here, we are troubled by the fact that housing prices have risen to the point that the town has become unaffordable for most people, and runs the risk of becoming an enclave for the wealthy.

The affordable housing project is a critical step in maintaining Cumberland as an open, welcoming and diverse community. The Drowne Road site is already owned by the town, and the Town Council and staff have spent countless hours addressing cost, design and community impact, and soliciting public input.

Let’s get this done. Please join us in voting “yes.”

Mary Schendel and Phil Gleason

Cumberland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: