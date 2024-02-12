Hardly a day passes without a story in the local papers about the shortage of workers to fill jobs and the lack of affordable housing. Unfortunately, the two go hand in hand, and given our state’s aging population coupled with low housing stock, it’s clear that the problem will only worsen over time.

Residents of Cumberland have an important opportunity to support workforce housing for those who have been squeezed out of the market due to rising and unaffordable rental costs. These are hardworking folks who have jobs that pay moderately, but are essential to keeping our communities, businesses and institutions functioning well. These are people who could be you or me from some years ago, and like you and me, they need affordable options. Please join me in voting “yes” on March 5 on Question 1.

Gail Witherill

Cumberland

