SCARBOROUGH – Dorothy “Dottie” M. Duffy, 81, of Lamplighter Lane, passed peacefully on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with her loving family by her side. She will forever remain in their memory as the wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend she was.

Dottie was born to the late Alfred L. and Marion F. (Owen) Murphy in Portland on Oct. 11, 1942. She attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1961, where she met the love of her life, William “Billy” Duffy. The couple married on June 11, 1966. They started their family on Munjoy Hill and later moved to Scarborough in 1972. Together they raised five children and were blessed with 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Together, Dottie and Billy ran Duffy’s Pancake Kitchen and Bakery on Free Street in Portland from 1978 to 1992. It produced many fond and humorous memories for the entire family.

Dottie, who was known for her beautiful blue eyes, loved spending time in her flower gardens and anywhere in the sun – at her pool, Willard or Pine Point Beach, or Peaks Island. Most of all, Dottie loved spending time with her friends and family, who she adored. She was the life of the party. She loved music, dancing, socializing, eating a good lobster roll, sharing a glass of wine, “Just a speck sweetie pie.” and just having a good time. Some of her favorite hang outs were the Portland Eagles, Portland Elks, Moose Lodge, and the Italian Heritage. She also loved going to Romeo’s in Scarborough.

Dottie was predeceased by two brothers, Edmund and John Murphy. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, William Duffy of Scarborough; three daughters, Suzan and Ken Potito of York, Kathy and John Pappas of South Portland, Maureen Duffy of Scarborough, two sons, William Jr. and Kristin Chase Duffy of Portland, John Duffy of Portland; 11 grandchildren, Kali Potito and her fiancé, Adam Arkell of Berwick, Elizabeth Potito of Nashville, Tenn., Alexia and Cody Bevier of Knoxville, Tenn., Talia Pappas of Nashville, Tenn., Nikko Pappas of Gray, Patrick and Kathryn Duffy of Portland, Michael and Jack Peary of Scarborough, and Maxwell and Isla Duffy of South Portland; one great-granddaughter, Kitsis Bevier of Knoxville Tenn.; a brother, Larry and Ellen Murphy of Portland, a sister, Judy McInnis of Scarborough, three sisters-in-law, Patty Murphy of Portland, Susan Murphy of Michigan, Rita Duffy of South Portland; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Dottie’s life will be held on Friday, Feb. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 6 p.m. To view Dottie’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Lung Association or

Hospice of Southern Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous