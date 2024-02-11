SOUTH PORTLAND – George R. McLean “Papa,” passed away on Jan. 20, 2024.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held Saturday, Feb. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A luncheon to be held during the Celebration of Life. To view George’s full obituary and memorial page, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

