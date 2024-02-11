SCARBOROUGH – Maurice H. Lemelin, 92, of Scarborough, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a lengthy illness.

Maurice was born in Biddeford on April 1, 1931 the son of the late Stanislaus and Elise Lemelin. He attended local schools in Biddeford, graduated from St. Hyacinth College in Quebec in 1951, then entered Grand Seminary in Toronto, Canada. In 1955, Maurice was ordained in the Diocese of Portland, where he served parishes in Maine, serving the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Peter Dana Point in Princeton for many years.

After serving the Catholic Community for 25 years, Maurice retired from ministry and married the love of his life, Dorothy Miller on Nov. 25, 1984 in Sudbury, Mass.

They lived in Walpole, Mass. and purchased a cottage in Lyman in 1991. Maurice and Dorothy both retired in 1996 and began splitting their time between Florida and Maine. In 2016, no longer wintering in Florida, Maurice and Dorothy bought their home in Hillcrest Retirement and Community in Scarborough and made Maine their full time home.

Most of Maurice’s working career was as a real estate agent in Massachusetts from the late ’70s to 1996. In his spare-time, Maurice enjoyed attending theatre and music programs, he also enjoyed reading theology and history, doing home repairs and maintenance and was never one to remain idle. He loved to socialize with family and friends and was always encouraging and teaching others French and helping them reunite with their French culture and lineage. Maurice loved people and everyone loved him. He was a very cordial and social person who loved to tell a good tale.

Maurice’s family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care and support from Mercy Northern Light Home Care and Hospice and to Hospice of Southern Maine and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Maurice was predeceased by a brother, Albert Lemelin, a sister, Annette Lemelin How; stepmother, Dorothy Lemelin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Lemelin of Scarborough; nephews Patrick Lemelin of Massachusetts, Stephen and Kelly Lemelin of Massachusetts, Luke Lemelin of Massachusetts; nieces Jeanne How of South Portland, Mary and Frank Hammond of Auburn; two cousins, Henry and Simone Lemelin of Saco, Paulette and Larry Cekutis of Windham; many cousins, grand nieces and nephews in Canada and the U.S.

Visiting hours celebrating Maurice’s life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the chapel at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

