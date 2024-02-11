CUMBERLAND – Rick sailed away peacefully the morning of Dec. 22, 2023, after battling LBD Parkinson’s.

He was born in Chicago, Ill., grew up in Montclair, N.J., and summered on Chebeague Island. After graduating from Harvard College, his family moved to Savannah, Ga., and he decided to make Maine his permanent home. He eventually earned his master’s in accounting at Northeastern and became a CPA. That same year Rick and Cis were married on Chebeague.

Rick worked in public accounting at Peat Marwick until just before his daughter, Jenn, was born. He decided he wanted to be home more and moved into the private sector. He retired as Controller of East Coast Construction Management in June 2015.

Now, both being retired, Rick and his wife, Cis, travelled around the country for six weeks camping out in hotels, visiting many national parks and anything else that piqued their interests. Eventually their retirement days were complete taking care of their grandchildren, Ford and Maely, and grand dogs, Penny and Finn, which they both had looked forward to for many years.

Rick was predeceased by his parents, Neal Estabrook Tonks and Jane Brock Tonks, and stepfather, J. William Cushing.

He is survived by his wife, Cis; daughter, Jenn, son-in-law, Tim Webber, and grandchildren, Ford and Maely, all of Cumberland; sister, Gretchen (Jim) Hartling of Philadelphia, Pa., brothers Cutter (Julie) Tonks of Chapel Hill, N.C., William (Debbie) of Athens, Ga., stepsisters Lisa (Bill) Kent of Brunswick, Ga., and Marilyn (Kevin) Swindall of Atlanta, Ga.; as well as many close nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephew; and generations of close cousins.

Rick was an avid sailor, whether it be racing or cruising. He felt any day on the water, rain or shine, was a good day. He was a sports enthusiast and loved watching all Boston teams, Ivy League sports and Greely basketball. More than anything, he loved his family. He was very close to his siblings and extended family, in-laws, and cousins.

A private burial will be held with family on Chebeague Island this summer.

If you wish, donations may be made in Rick’s memory to Island Commons,

132 Littlefield Rd.,

Chebeague Island ME 04017

