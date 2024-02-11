FALMOUTH – Roland Andrew White, 79, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 4, 2024, after a long illness with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

He was born in Skowhegan to his parents Richard White and Marjorie Portine. Roland graduated from Madison High School in 1963 then served in the U.S. Navy.

He met the love of his life, Donna Dicky, and they were married on Aug. 5, 1967. They recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. After they had their beautiful daughter, Marjorie, they moved to the greater Portland area, where he attended SMCC and received a degree. Roland was employed for 20 years as a school bus driver for Woodfords Special Needs School. He also spent several years doing property management for Harbor Plaza in Portland. Recently, he worked for and retired from Portland Public Schools as a bus assistant for special needs children.

Roland enjoyed walking with his dear wife, Donna, and their dogs at Evergreen Cemetery. He also enjoyed his time with his daughter, Margie, on many day trips hunting for the perfect fried clams and chocolate cream pie. They shared an incredible bond and loved spending time together.

Roland enjoyed a lifelong love of the outdoors and playing guitars. He was a skilled man with his hands. They purchased a home in Portland that Roland gutted and rebuilt. He made it a loving home for the last 40 years. He had an ease in his conversations, and was mild mannered and loving, with a sharp wit and a true Maine sense of humor.

Roland was predeceased by his mother, father; and his brother, Tommy.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Donna; his beloved daughter, Margie; his sister, Doris and her husband Joe of Massachusetts, and his brother, John from Athens. Roland leaves several brothers- and sisters-in-law; nephews and nieces. He also leaves his beloved dogs Lucy, Tessa and Gracie.

The family wishes to thank the staff and nurses at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth and also thank the wonderful nurses and staff at Beacon Hospice.

Visiting hours Friday Feb. 16, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial in the spring at Sunset Cemetery in North Anson.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left at jonesrichandbarnes.com for the White family.

