BIDDEFORD — In a short ceremony, AMVETS Post 1 presented a check of $1,500 to officers of Project Sunrise.

Project Sunrise Heather Barrow said Project Sunrise means a lot to the graduating seniors. “My son participated in Project Sunrise 2022. This year my twin daughters are part of Project Sunrise 2024.”

“It is a way to provide a celebration for all of the graduates and for some, this may be the only celebration in which they may participate due to family financial circumstances,” she said.

While Project Sunrise 2024 planning is well underway, Barrow said all the money raised throughout the year is the result of efforts by graduating class parents. To ensure there some surprises for the graduates, aspects of the event are kept secret.

The mission of Project Sunrise is to promote a chemical free celebration and has proven to be very popular. There are 183 in the Class of 2024; based upon prior year participation Barrow expects about 150 to attend.

“This donation was possible by our January breakfast and AMVETS family efforts as well as the generosity of Rochambeau,” Post 1 Commander Marshall Archer said.

Each monthly AMVET breakfast raises donations for local organizations. In addition to the AMVETS, the Sons of AMVETS Squadron 1 and Ladies Auxiliary help with the breakfast. “If it weren’t for Sons Dickey and Paul Thibodeau, the kitchen’s output would be halved,” said Adjutant Gene Foster.

Post 2nd Vice Commander Lionel Lamontagne said “And if it weren’t for the ladies (Auxiliary), we’d be in trouble because they work as waitresses.”

“It’s donations like these that enable us to put together a beneficial event that our graduates really enjoy and remember for a long time,” Barrow said. “Thank you, AMVETS Post 1.”

