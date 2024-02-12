Patten Free Library in Bath recently announced the placement of two remote-work pods, purchased with grant funding from the Remote Work through Libraries Initiative administered by the Maine State Library and the Department of Economic and Community Development.

The library is a community and business hub for the Midcoast region, and the two new work pods provide soundproof space for individual telecommunication needs, such as virtual meetings, telehealth appointments and networking events.

In addition to the two new work pods, designated for individual use, the library offers a small group study room that is fully accessible and soundproof and can seat up to six people, as well as a larger community meeting space that seats up to 56.

“With the two new pods, we are now able to offer an array of spaces for people who need to connect remotely, whether for a job interview, a doctor’s appointment or an online class,” Lesley Dolinger, library director, said in a prepared release. “This type of space is in high demand at libraries now.”

The work pods, small group study space and community meeting room can be booked in advance on the library website. For more information, visit patten.lib.me.us.

