ON SALE NOW
Josh Ritter, Feb. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
The Portland Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Feb. 15. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com
Mike Stackhouse, Feb. 16. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com
Shrek Rave, Feb. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $27. statetheatreportland.com
Gruppo Antudo with El Malo, Feb. 16. Space, Portland. $12. space538.org
Louisa Stancioff, Molly Parden and Eliza Edens, Feb. 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Glen Phillips and Shawn Mullins, Feb. 17. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, sold out. stonemountainartscenter.com
Dead Gowns, Saturday. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, Portland, $17. eventbrite.com
The Collins Duo, Feb. 17. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com
Judy Collins, Feb. 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, sold out. stonemountainartscenter.com
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Feb. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com
Shane Gillis, Feb. 22. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com
Soggy Po’ Boys, Feb. 24. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
Denny Breau, Feb. 24. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com
Steve Grover Memorial Concert, Feb. 24. Portland Conservatory of Music, $24. porttix.com
Red Eft, Feb. 24. Space, Portland. $10. space538.org
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Feb. 26. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Noun (Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females), Feb. 26. Space, Portland. $12. space538.org
Funkationland, March. 1. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Hannah Wicklund, March 2. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Wildflower, March 2. Space, Portland, $12. space538.org
Bianca Del Rio, March 2. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Brit Floyd, March 3 & 4. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47.75 to $194.75. porttix.com
Thievery Corporation, March 3. Aura, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. auramaine.com
Marc Maron, March 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $69.50. statetheatreportland.com
Missy Raines & Allegheny, March 9. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
Tig Notaro, March 9 & 10. Waterville Opera House, $73, $83. watervillecreates.org
Advance Base, March 10. Space, Portland, $12. space538.org
Postmodern Jukebox, March 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $56 to $189.50. porttix.com
Dropkick Murphys, March 12. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50, $60. statetheatreportland.com
Matisyahu, March 13. State Theatre, Portland, $31, $95 VIP. statetheatreportland.com
The Disco Biscuits, March 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Enter The Haggis, March 15. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Femmes of Rock, March 15. Waterville Opera House, $44, $54. watervillecreates.org
Eggy, March 16. State Theatre, Portland, $17. statetheatreportland.com
Rodrigo Amarante, March 16. Space, Portland, $22. space538.org
Brandy Clark & Hayes Carll, March 17. Waterville Opera House, $39, $48. watervillecreates.org
Bryan Adams, March 17. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $49.95 to $176.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, March 19. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $99. statetheatreportland.com
The Portland Jazz Orchestra, March 21. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Ceschi Ramos with Myles Bullen, March 22. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org
Antje Duvekot, March 23. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Altan, March 23. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com
David, Luke and Will Mallett, March 23. Waterville Opera House, $28. watervillecreates.org
Kitchen Dwellers, March 23. State Theatre, Portland, $23. statetheatreportland.com
Andy Shauf, March 23. First Parish Church, Portland. $25. space538.org
Blue October, March 24. State Theatre, Portland, $33.50 to $99.50. statetheatreportland.com
Lewis Black, March 24. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $35 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Jeff Rosenstock, March 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
The Robert Cray Band, March 26. Johnson Hall, Gardiner, $65. johnsonhall.org
Liz Longley, March 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
James Montgomery, March 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $30. onelongfellowsquare.com
The Kirk Minihane Show: Redemption, March 30. State Theatre, Portland, $59 to $120. statetheatreportland.com
Lizzie No with Eliza Edens, March 30. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org
Tom Papa, April 4. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com
Gawler Family Band, April 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
David Morris, April 4. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
JJ Grey & Mofro, April 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Ratboys, April 6. Space, Portland, $18. space538.org
Qwanqwa, April 7, Space, Portland. $15-20. space538.org
Colin Hay, April 9. Johnson Hall, Gardiner, $65. johnsonhall.org
Pat Metheny, April 10. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statettheatreportland.com
TopHouse, April 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $18. onelongfellowsquare.com
Buddy Guy, April 11. State Theatre, Portland, $65 to $100. statetheatreportland.com
Jacob Jolliff Band, April 13. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
Matt Andersen, April 14. Portland House of Music, $20, $30. statetheatreportland.com
USM Student Jazz Combo Night, April 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com
Chris Smither, April 19. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com
Jeffrey Martin, April 19. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Badfish – A Tribute To Sublime, April 20. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Nick Waterhouse, April 23, Space, Portland. $16 to $20. space538.org
Jimmy Carr, April 24. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $56.50. statetheatreportland.com
Judas Priest, April 24. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $55.95 to $295. waterfrontconcerts.com
Leslie Odom Jr., April 25. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $35 to $150. porttix.com
Michael Hurley, April 25. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org
Neon Trees, April 25. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
The Suitcase Junket, April 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com
Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band, April 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Mary Fahl, April 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com
Staind with Seether, April 30. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
In Flames, May 1. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Sum 41, May 1. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $69.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Sarah Jarosz, May 2. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $45. statetheatreportland.com
Susan Werner, May 2. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $27. onelongfellowsquare.com
Livingston Taylor, May 3. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $45. onelongfellowsquare.com
Sans Souci, May 3. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, May 4. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com
Rodrigo y Gabriela, May 4. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
Carbon Leaf, May 4. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45. vinhillmusic.com
La Vent du Nord, May 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $45. stonemountainartscenter.com
Vyntyge Skynyrd, May 10. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com
The Fogcutters Big Band Syndrome, May 10. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com
Being Petty – The Tom Petty Tribute, May 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30. vinhillmusic.com
The String Cheese Incident, May 19. State Theatre, Portland, $66. statetheatreportland.com
Don Campbell Trio, May 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com
John Hiatt, May 28. Waterville Opera House, $54, $64. watervillecreates.org
Gary Clark Jr., May 30. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $40 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
John Gorka, May 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
Charley Crockett, June 1. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Sweet Baby James – The James Taylor Tribute, June 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $40. vinhillmusic.com
Mallett Brothers Band, June 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35. vinhillmusic.com
Sawyer Auger with Jake Swamp, June 8. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Rose Alley – A Tribute to Jerry Garcia, June 8. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $23. vinhillmusic.com
Studio Two, June 9. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $37. vinhillmusic.com
Bonnie Raitt, June 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com
Magic Bus – A Tribute to The Who, June 14. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30. vinhillmusic.com
The The Band Band, June 21. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Paula Cole, June 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com
Goose, June 25 and 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $59.75, $119.90 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Soggy Po Boys, July 12. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com
Linda Eder, July 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $80. vinhillmusic.com
Classic Rock Orchestra, July 19. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Aug. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com
The Beach Boys, Aug. 2. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $55, $99.50 VIP. snowpond.org
Foreigner & Styx with John Waite, Aug. 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $44.10 to $399.95. waterfrontconcerts.com
Lake Street Dive, Aug. 17 & 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55, $104 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 18. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, sold out. snowpond.org
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Wake Up Mama – Allman Brothers Tribute Band, Aug. 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com
Waxahatchee, Aug. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Goth Babe, Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $39.50, $139.50 VIP. statetheatreportland.com
Piano Men – The Music of Billy & Elton, Aug. 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Bret Michaels, Sept. 1. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $334.90. waterfrontconcerts.com
Bikini Kill, Sept. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Catie Curtis, Sept. 7. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
David Wilcox, Sept. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Live Bullet – Bob Seger Tribute, Sept. 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35, $40. vinhillmusic.com
Daniel Champagne, Sept. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Marcus King, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com
Imagine – The Beatles Solo Years, Oct. 11. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
The Dead South, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com
Livingston Taylor, Nov. 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $60. vinhillmusic.com
