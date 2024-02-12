ON SALE NOW

Josh Ritter, Feb. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

The Portland Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Feb. 15. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com

Mike Stackhouse, Feb. 16. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Shrek Rave, Feb. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $27. statetheatreportland.com

Gruppo Antudo with El Malo, Feb. 16. Space, Portland. $12. space538.org

Louisa Stancioff, Molly Parden and Eliza Edens, Feb. 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Glen Phillips and Shawn Mullins, Feb. 17. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, sold out. stonemountainartscenter.com

Dead Gowns, Saturday. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, Portland, $17. eventbrite.com

The Collins Duo, Feb. 17. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Judy Collins, Feb. 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, sold out. stonemountainartscenter.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Feb. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Shane Gillis, Feb. 22. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com

Soggy Po’ Boys, Feb. 24. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Denny Breau, Feb. 24. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Steve Grover Memorial Concert, Feb. 24. Portland Conservatory of Music, $24. porttix.com

Red Eft, Feb. 24. Space, Portland. $10. space538.org

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Feb. 26. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Noun (Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females), Feb. 26. Space, Portland. $12. space538.org

Funkationland, March. 1. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Hannah Wicklund, March 2. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Wildflower, March 2. Space, Portland, $12. space538.org

Bianca Del Rio, March 2. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Brit Floyd, March 3 & 4. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47.75 to $194.75. porttix.com

Thievery Corporation, March 3. Aura, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. auramaine.com

Marc Maron, March 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $69.50. statetheatreportland.com

Missy Raines & Allegheny, March 9. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Tig Notaro, March 9 & 10. Waterville Opera House, $73, $83. watervillecreates.org

Advance Base, March 10. Space, Portland, $12. space538.org

Postmodern Jukebox, March 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $56 to $189.50. porttix.com

Dropkick Murphys, March 12. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50, $60. statetheatreportland.com

Matisyahu, March 13. State Theatre, Portland, $31, $95 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

The Disco Biscuits, March 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Enter The Haggis, March 15. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Femmes of Rock, March 15. Waterville Opera House, $44, $54. watervillecreates.org

Eggy, March 16. State Theatre, Portland, $17. statetheatreportland.com

Rodrigo Amarante, March 16. Space, Portland, $22. space538.org

Brandy Clark & Hayes Carll, March 17. Waterville Opera House, $39, $48. watervillecreates.org

Bryan Adams, March 17. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $49.95 to $176.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, March 19. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $99. statetheatreportland.com

The Portland Jazz Orchestra, March 21. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Ceschi Ramos with Myles Bullen, March 22. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org

Antje Duvekot, March 23. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Altan, March 23. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

David, Luke and Will Mallett, March 23. Waterville Opera House, $28. watervillecreates.org

Kitchen Dwellers, March 23. State Theatre, Portland, $23. statetheatreportland.com

Andy Shauf, March 23. First Parish Church, Portland. $25. space538.org

Blue October, March 24. State Theatre, Portland, $33.50 to $99.50. statetheatreportland.com

Lewis Black, March 24. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $35 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Jeff Rosenstock, March 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

The Robert Cray Band, March 26. Johnson Hall, Gardiner, $65. johnsonhall.org

Liz Longley, March 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

James Montgomery, March 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $30. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Kirk Minihane Show: Redemption, March 30. State Theatre, Portland, $59 to $120. statetheatreportland.com

Lizzie No with Eliza Edens, March 30. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org

Tom Papa, April 4. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Gawler Family Band, April 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

David Morris, April 4. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

JJ Grey & Mofro, April 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Ratboys, April 6. Space, Portland, $18. space538.org

Qwanqwa, April 7, Space, Portland. $15-20. space538.org

Colin Hay, April 9. Johnson Hall, Gardiner, $65. johnsonhall.org

Pat Metheny, April 10. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statettheatreportland.com

TopHouse, April 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $18. onelongfellowsquare.com

Buddy Guy, April 11. State Theatre, Portland, $65 to $100. statetheatreportland.com

Jacob Jolliff Band, April 13. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Matt Andersen, April 14. Portland House of Music, $20, $30. statetheatreportland.com

USM Student Jazz Combo Night, April 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Chris Smither, April 19. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jeffrey Martin, April 19. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Badfish – A Tribute To Sublime, April 20. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Nick Waterhouse, April 23, Space, Portland. $16 to $20. space538.org

Jimmy Carr, April 24. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $56.50. statetheatreportland.com

Judas Priest, April 24. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $55.95 to $295. waterfrontconcerts.com

Leslie Odom Jr., April 25. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $35 to $150. porttix.com

Michael Hurley, April 25. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org

Neon Trees, April 25. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

The Suitcase Junket, April 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com

Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band, April 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Mary Fahl, April 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Staind with Seether, April 30. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

In Flames, May 1. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Sum 41, May 1. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $69.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Sarah Jarosz, May 2. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Susan Werner, May 2. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $27. onelongfellowsquare.com

Livingston Taylor, May 3. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $45. onelongfellowsquare.com

Sans Souci, May 3. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, May 4. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Rodrigo y Gabriela, May 4. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

Carbon Leaf, May 4. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45. vinhillmusic.com

La Vent du Nord, May 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $45. stonemountainartscenter.com

Vyntyge Skynyrd, May 10. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com

The Fogcutters Big Band Syndrome, May 10. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com

Being Petty – The Tom Petty Tribute, May 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30. vinhillmusic.com

The String Cheese Incident, May 19. State Theatre, Portland, $66. statetheatreportland.com

Don Campbell Trio, May 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com

John Hiatt, May 28. Waterville Opera House, $54, $64. watervillecreates.org

Gary Clark Jr., May 30. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $40 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

John Gorka, May 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Charley Crockett, June 1. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Sweet Baby James – The James Taylor Tribute, June 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $40. vinhillmusic.com

Mallett Brothers Band, June 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35. vinhillmusic.com

Sawyer Auger with Jake Swamp, June 8. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Rose Alley – A Tribute to Jerry Garcia, June 8. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $23. vinhillmusic.com

Studio Two, June 9. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $37. vinhillmusic.com

Bonnie Raitt, June 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com

Magic Bus – A Tribute to The Who, June 14. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30. vinhillmusic.com

The The Band Band, June 21. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Paula Cole, June 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Goose, June 25 and 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $59.75, $119.90 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Soggy Po Boys, July 12. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com

Linda Eder, July 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $80. vinhillmusic.com

Classic Rock Orchestra, July 19. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Aug. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com

The Beach Boys, Aug. 2. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $55, $99.50 VIP. snowpond.org

Foreigner & Styx with John Waite, Aug. 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $44.10 to $399.95. waterfrontconcerts.com

Lake Street Dive, Aug. 17 & 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55, $104 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 18. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, sold out. snowpond.org

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Wake Up Mama – Allman Brothers Tribute Band, Aug. 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com

Waxahatchee, Aug. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Goth Babe, Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $39.50, $139.50 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

Piano Men – The Music of Billy & Elton, Aug. 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Bret Michaels, Sept. 1. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $334.90. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bikini Kill, Sept. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Catie Curtis, Sept. 7. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

David Wilcox, Sept. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Live Bullet – Bob Seger Tribute, Sept. 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35, $40. vinhillmusic.com

Daniel Champagne, Sept. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Marcus King, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com

Imagine – The Beatles Solo Years, Oct. 11. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com

The Dead South, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com

Livingston Taylor, Nov. 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $60. vinhillmusic.com

