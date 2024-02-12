Zachory Strzegowski, of Scarborough, graduated from The University of Tampa on Friday, Dec. 15. Strzegowski received a Bachelor of Science in Management.

Local Emmanuel College students making the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester include: Jillian Feyler of Gorham, Connor Donnelly of Gorham, Sawyer McFadden of Scarborough, and Claudia Peterson of Gorham.

The University of Tampa has honored 2,217 students who were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2023 semester. The following local students were named to the dean’s list: Aidan Enck, of Gorham who is a Junior majoring in Finance BS; Bryanna Cook, of Scarborough who is a Junior majoring in Allied Health BS; Sarah Callahan, of Scarborough who is a Senior majoring in Allied Health BS; and Brayden Harjula, of Gorham who is a Junior majoring in Cybersecurity BS.

Vermont State University local students named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List include: Charles Dodge of Scarborough, Lauren Fotter of Gorham and Colby Tucker of Gorham.

