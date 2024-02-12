The hardware is about to be bestowed in girls’ hockey, indoor track, swimming and Alpine and Nordic skiing and rest assured that local teams will be heard from in all of the above.

Here’s a glimpse as title time begins:

Girls’ hockey

Yarmouth/Freeport’s co-op girls’ hockey team, the reigning North Region champion, was two wins from a championship at press time.

Yarmouth/Freeport, ranked first in the region after a 14-4 campaign, advanced with a 9-1 home victory over No. 8 Mt. Ararat in the quarterfinals and a 7-1 win over No. 5 Winslow in Saturday’s semifinals, played in Lewiston. Against the Eagles, Sophie Smith scored four goals, Avery Buchanan added a pair and Isabel Peters, Emma White and Celia Zinman finished with one apiece. Against the Black Raiders, Zinman had a hat trick, while Peters had two goals and two assists and Rosie Panenka and Ella Zur Muhlen finished with a goal apiece.

Yarmouth/Freeport battled No. 2 Penobscot (16-4) in the North Region Final Tuesday (see our website for game story). The teams split this year, each winning on the road, as Yarmouth/Freeport prevailed, 6-5, and Penobscot won, 4-1. Last year, in the regional final, Yarmouth/Freeport came out on top, 3-1.

If Yarmouth/Freeport reaches the state game for the second year in a row, it will face either reigning champion Cheverus (16-1) or Gorham (14-6). Yarmouth/Freeport split with the Stags, falling on the road, 3-0, then handing visiting Cheverus its lone loss, 2-1. Yarmouth/Freeport twice beat Gorham this year, 5-4 and 6-0.

In the South Region, fourth-ranked Falmouth/Scarborough downed No. 5 Biddeford, 3-2, in the quarterfinals, then was eliminated by top-seeded Cheverus, 8-2, in the semifinals to wind up 10-10. In the victory, Morgan Adams, Audrey Farnham and Trinity Grenier scored the goals.

“The girls really bought into the systems, working hard, playing positionally sound hockey, playing smart defense, and we were able to turn that into a nice ‘W,’” Falmouth/Scarborough coach Rob Carrier said.

In the loss, Adams and Elizabeth Brown each scored once.

Greely, seeded seventh in the South, finished 1-17-1 after an 8-0 loss to No. 2 Gorham in last week’s quarterfinals. Charley Louie stopped 34 shots in the setback.

Indoor track

The Western Maine Conference indoor track championship meet was contested Friday at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

Freeport’s girls had 122 points and finished second to York (134). Emma Graham won the junior 55 (7.8 seconds) and junior 200 (27.69). Lilah Hall was first in the junior 400 (1 minute, 3.26 seconds). Kessa Benner won the open pole vault (10 feet). The Falcons also captured the junior 4×200 relay (2:00.14).

Yarmouth (112) came in third. Abby Noble was first in the senior 55 (7.73) and senior 200 (27.72). The Clippers open 4×200 relay team was also tops in 1:53.29.

Greely (96) placed fourth. Victoria Zandan won the junior 55 hurdles (9.14) and the open long jump (16-6.75). Jacqueline Franklin took top honors in the senior 400 (1:02.76).

NYA (4) finished 13th.

In the boys’ meet, also won by York with 168 points, Greely (144) was second. Holden Pierce was first in the junior 400 (56.19). Bez Mendelsohn won the senior 400 (53.52). Jonah Guibord was first in the junior 55 hurdles (7.95). The Rangers also won the open 4×200 (1:36.0) and open 4×800 (8:53.7) relays.

Freeport (63) came in fourth. Brady Webber won the junior high jump (5-6). Reece Perry was first in the open pole vault (14-0).

Yarmouth (41.5) placed sixth. Leon Gordon won the junior 55 (7.05). Ethan Hoffman took the senior shot put (471.25).

NYA (8) was 12th.

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association championship meet was held Saturday at USM. Falmouth’s girls had 95 points and came in fourth (Cheverus was first with 147.5 points). Hadley Perry won the junior 55 hurdles (9.27) and the junior 400 (1:02.83). Ruby Prentiss was first in the senior shot put (38-5). The Navigators were also first in the junior 4×200 relay (1:56.57) and the open 4×800 relay (10:04.78).

Falmouth’s boys had 72.5 points and placed sixth. South Portland won the title with 150.5 points. Ali Carter was first in the junior 55 (6.67) and the junior 200 (23.43). Jason Hargesheimer won the open 600 (1:14.44). The Navigators also captured the open 4×200 relay (1:33.71).

The Class A state championship meet is Monday in Gorham. The Class B state meet is the same day in Lewiston.

Swimming

In the pool, Yarmouth’s boys won the South Division Southwesterns championship with 225 points. Matt Dressel was first in the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 16.7 seconds). Adam Strobel captured the 50 freestyle (24.39 seconds). The Clippers also came in first in the 200 free relay, as Jude Landry, Dressel, Henry Keepes and Strobel had a time of 1:39.37.

Freeport (130) came in fifth.

In the girls’ meet, won by Thornton Academy with 282 points, Yarmouth (191) finished third. The Clippers’ 200 medley relay team (Harper Featherstone, Poloma Kitchens, Aaliyah Miller and Kate Tenhoor) came in first in 2:11.45.

Freeport (108) was fourth.

In the North Division Southwesterns, Greely’s boys tallied 278 points and were second to Cape Elizabeth (412).

Falmouth (146) finished fourth. Cole Gorsuch won the 50 free (21.87). The Navigators were also first in the 400 free relay, as Malcolm Sprague, Boi Boi Nguyen, Sean Lowery and Gorsuch had a time of 3:33.14.

Cape Elizabeth also won on the girls’ side with 326 points. Greely (194) was third. Audrey Cohen, who was named Swimmer of the Meet, was first in the 200 free (1:53.19) and won the 500 free (5:09.33).

Falmouth (131) placed fifth. Jillian James set a new record in diving with a score of 521.22 points.

The state meets are next Monday and Tuesday in Brunswick and Orono.

Skiing

The Western Maine Conference Alpine and Nordic championships were held last week.

In the Nordic meet at Stark’s Hill, Greely’s Sylvia Harvey won the classic in 16 minutes, 11.1 seconds and the freestyle in 14:26.0, leading the Rangers to the team title.

Freeport came in second. Reed Proscia led the way with a fifth-place finish in the freestyle (15:29.6) and a seventh-place showing in the classic (17:10.7).

Yarmouth placed third. Sonja Bell was runner-up in the freestyle (15:06.1). Paige Brewer came in fourth in the classic (16:55.1).

Maine Coast Waldorf was sixth. Soren Stark-Chessa finished third in the freestyle (15:17.8) and was fifth in the classic (16:57.8).

NYA finished ninth. Greta Tod was 21st in the classic (19:42.8) and 28th in the freestyle (18:33.1).

The boys’ title was won by Freeport. Teo Steverlynck-Horne won the freestyle (12:24.7) and the classic (12:50.6). Owen Dawson was second in the freestyle (13:03.6) and third in the classic (13:38.9).

Yarmouth was runner-up. Mateo Coury was sixth in the freestyle (14:20.5) and seventh in the classic (14:52.5).

Greely finished fourth. Tait Harvey led the way with a second-place showing in the classic (13:17.2) and a third-place finish in the freestyle (13:43.0).

MCW was sixth. Leighton Doyle finished 13th in the classic (15:36.2). Fionn Matson was 20th in the freestyle (15:51.9).

The WMC girls’ Alpine title was won by Yarmouth. Brooke Boone won the slalom with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 37.83 seconds and took the giant slalom in 1:21.75.

Freeport finished second. Rosie St. Cyr was third in the slalom (1:41.53) and placed fourth in the GS (1:26.87).

Greely came in fifth. Whitney Bond placed eighth in slalom (1:49.1) and ninth in the GS (1:29.29).

In the boys’ competition, won by Cape Elizabeth, Yarmouth was third. Tyler Moore was third in the slalom (1:33.96) and fifth in the GS (1:21.9).

Freeport placed fourth. Ansel Goode came in sixth in the slalom (1:40.97) and sixth in the GS (1:23.83).

Greely finished sixth. Benjamin McCarron placed 14th in the slalom (1:49.65) and 14th in the GS (1:27.14).

In the SMAA Alpine championship meet, Falmouth’s boys and girls both came in first.

The boys were paced by Ian Christie, who won the slalom in 1:29.41 and was second in the GS (1:18.68).

The girls were paced by Riley Davis, who came in second in the slalom (1:36.1) and runner-up in the GS (1:22.26).

The Class A and B Alpine state meets are Wednesday and Thursday at Black Mountain in Rumford.

The Nordic state meets are next Monday and Tuesday at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington.

Boys’ hockey

The boys’ hockey regular season still has a little over a week to go.

In Class B South, Cheverus/Yarmouth began the week 11-2-1 and second in the Heal Points standings behind Leavitt following a 7-0 home victory over reigning state champion Cape Elizabeth last week. Brady Martin led the way with two goals, while Lucas D’Alessandro, Andrew Cheever, Quinn McCoy, David Swift and Hakon Yeo added one apiece. Cheverus/Yarmouth was at Mt. Ararat Tuesday, hosts York Thursday, goes to Brunswick Saturday, then wraps up the regular season next Wednesday at Greely.

Cheever was named the January Forward of the Month by the Class B South coaches.

Greely was 11-4 and third in Class B South after an 11-3 home loss to Leavitt and a 4-1 win at Gorham last week. In the setback, Sean Allen, Colten Miedema and Charlie Moore all scored once. Against the Rams, Moore had two goals, while Lucas Martin and Cullen Rafford also found the net. The Rangers host Gorham Thursday, play at York Saturday, then close the regular season at home versus Cheverus/Yarmouth Wednesday of next week.

Rafford was named the January Defenseman of the Month by the Class B South coaches.

In Class A, Falmouth was 9-5 and third following a 3-1 win at Bangor last week. The Navigators go to Scarborough Thursday, visit reigning state champion Thornton Academy Saturday, then close the regular season next week at home versus Lewiston and St. Dom’s.

NYA, meanwhile, repeated as the Travis Roy Maine Prep Cup champions after beating Kents Hill, 4-0, Monday. Vincent Ouellett made 33 saves, while Adrian Mendoza had two goals and Hugo Daniel and Cayne Leive added one apiece.

Portland Press Herald staff writer Travis Lazarczyk contributed to this story.

Portland Press Herald staff writer Travis Lazarczyk contributed to this story.

