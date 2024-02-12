Barbara L Wallace, 81, of Saco, passed away Thursday afternoon, Feb. 8, 2024, at Southern Maine Health Center in Biddeford following a brief illness.

Barbara was born Nov. 11, 1942, in Ellsworth, the daughter of Frank and Grace Sargent Seavey, and is a graduate of Ellsworth High School.

Well known in the Kennebunk area for her hard work ethic, she worked as a waitress at several local restaurants, including The Wayfarer and Squaretoes Restaurant.

She enjoyed trips to the Caribbean Islands and walking the warm sandy beaches, keeping updated on family happenings, doing word search puzzles, and was known for her love of cats.

Survivors include her sons, Donald E. Wallace Jr. of Saco and William F. Wallace of Savanah, Georgia; her daughter, Becky A. Merrill and her husband Ricky of Kennebunkport; four grandchildren, Bailey Grattelo, Joe Philbrick, Tommy Wallace and Addy Wallace; and five great-grandchildren, Kallie and Henley Grattelo, Joey, Lucas and Tripp Philbrick.

A time of visitation will be held 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk. Please wear your favorite flannel to the visitation.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Barbara’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

