Patten Free Library launched its annual poetry contest Jan. 28 and is accepting submissions until Feb. 22. The winners will have their poems featured during the Library Park Poetry Walk in April.

“Our selection of poems for the poetry walk features poets from all points in history (including today), and will include a mix of age, race, gender, nationality and background,” Program and Outreach Manager Hannah Lackoff said in a prepared release. “We already have a number of local poets participating, but we wanted to open up the opportunity to a broader audience, as well as children and teens.”

Poems are limited to a maximum of 12 lines and should be on a hopeful or springtime theme. Entries will be split between two age categories: under 18 years old and 18 and over. Submissions are limited to residents of Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich; or students who attend an RSU 1 school or school in the library service area, such as Chop Point, Hyde or Compass Point Academy.

Submission forms and more information can be found at patten.lib.me.us. The Poetry Walk will take place April 1-31 in Library Park.

