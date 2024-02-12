The Portland International Jetport will receive $10.4 million in federal funds to pay for the installation of new passenger boarding bridges and fixed bridge extensions from the terminal building, as well as a new concourse, public restroom, adult changing space, pet relief area and expansion of gate seating areas.

Sen. Susan Collins, vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the Federal Aviation Administration award on Monday, saying it is part of an $18 million package earmarked by the FAA to make infrastructure improvements at Maine airport terminals.

“Maine’s airports are vital pieces of our state’s transportation network that promote job creation and economic development. Throughout our state, airports play a critical role not only in carrying residents and visitors, but also in facilitating medical services for those in rural communities in emergencies when seconds count,” Collins said in a prepared statement.

In addition to Portland, the Presque Isle International Airport will receive $6.5 million to fund construction of a new terminal, while the Eastport Municipal Airport will get $1.1 million to fund construction of a new terminal.

