A Feb. 7 Press Herald opinion on Gaza (“As we grapple with Gaza, Jewish institutions are letting us down”) featured three individuals’ feelings that Jewish institutions in our community had let them down. Their opinions don’t represent all Jews in the community, and certainly not mine. I feel we need to support Israel in what is an existential struggle against many terrorist groups in the Arab world.

Jewish history, over 2,000 years, is fraught with death and expulsion from many lands. The difference today is Israel. Any country or terrorist that tries to kill Jews (as Hamas’ charter states) will pay a heavy price. Israel has a right to defend itself.

Israel is at war and many innocent people have died. As a Jew, I object to the term genocide used to describe this war. The Jewish population of Europe was nearly wiped out during World War II in the largest genocide in modern times. Many German civilians died while ridding the world of the Nazis, but the Allied armies were not accused of genocide.

History has taught the need to listen when individuals in power speak. Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” told the world how he planned to eliminate Jews. Hamas’ slogan, “From the river to sea, Palestine will be free,” doesn’t mean all Jews will miraculously move somewhere else — it means all Jews will be dead.

Our community organizations have it right. Hamas needs to be eliminated as a threat or Oct. 7 will happen again.

Ivan Most

Old Orchard Beach

