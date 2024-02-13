SCARBOROUGH – Daisy M. Higgins passed away at home on Feb. 9, 2024, after living an active and fulfilling life. She was 96 years old.

Daisy was born on Sept. 2, 1927, to Lester and Ruth Walker. She was a 1945 graduate of Scarborough High School. She married her beloved husband, Clinton (Bill) Higgins, Jr. in 1946 and they raised three children in Scarborough where their families had generational ties.

Daisy worked at the Scarborough Post Office for over 30 years. For several summers, she served as the Postmaster for the Prout’s Neck Post Office. She was a friendly and familiar face to everyone who came into the Post Office and knew almost everyone in town by name. Daisy was an avid rug hooker and served as the President of the Tin Pedlar Chapter #6 of the Association of Traditional Hooking Artists. She also loved traveling with friends and exploring new places. She was always on the go and put her energy into helping others. She was an active member of the Scarborough Historical Society, Boston Post Cane Committee, First Congregational Church in Scarborough, and volunteered for over 20 years at the Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus. Her favorite activity though was spending time with her family. She was a true matriarch of the family and loved gathering everyone together for holidays especially Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Christmas was her favorite time of year, and she decorated the house top to bottom. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren have fond memories of sleepovers at her house and playing games with “Gram”. She showed her competitive nature by taking great pleasure in defeating her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in all kinds of board games.

Having been an athlete herself during her school years, she continued to enjoy watching the Celtics, Red Sox, Patriots, Grand Slam Tennis events and the Duke Blue Devils while munching on her favored potato chips, popcorn, chocolate tootsie roll pops and ice cream without gaining a pound. She also enjoyed attending any type of extra-curricular activity that included a performance by a family member.

Daisy was predeceased by her parents; her husband Bill and her sister Helen Bradford. She is survived by three children, Cooper (Joanne) Higgins of Falmouth, Deborah Wiley of Scarborough, Cynthia Noyes (Malcolm) of Scarborough; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

The family would like to thank Northern Light Hospice staff for their wonderful care during her brief illness.

Visiting hours celebrating Daisy’s life will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route One, Scarborough.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the:

Scarborough Historical Society

PO Box 156

Scarborough, ME 04070

