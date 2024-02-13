OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Eileen was a woman surrounded by a plethora of friends, many made through travel and running successful restaurants with her husband, Rick Payette, throughout Old Orchard Beach, and a family who adored her and her well-lived life.

Eileen was born on June 7, 1948, a daughter of Charles and Virginia (White) Coyle, in Portsmouth, NH. She grew up in Newcastle, NH, attended the University of New Hampshire, and eventually settled in Old Orchard Beach.

Eileen was known for her love of dining out, her love of costume jewelry and jewelry making, and enjoying adventures with Rick.

Eileen was predeceased by her son, Jeremy, and her husband, Rick. Eileen is survived by her sister, Barbara Gillibrand (husband Gary Gillibrand), her brother, Fred Coyle (wife Sue Coyle), her in-laws Sue Allard (husband Jack Allard), Jeanine Hart (husband Dick Hart), and Celeste O’Berg (Pete O’Berg); her nieces Jennifer Dickey (husband Ryan Dickey) and Ginny Kurtz, her nephew Michael Coyle; great niece Isabelle Gillibrand, and great nephew, Alex Tibbetts.

In Eileen’s spirit, enjoy a trip to the beach, a great book, a nice meal, time with your loved ones, or a combination of them all.

Arrangements are by Cote Funeral Home, Saco.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen’s name to

the Parkinson’s Foundation – New England:

https://www.parkinson.org/newengland

