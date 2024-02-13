OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Eileen was a woman surrounded by a plethora of friends, many made through travel and running successful restaurants with her husband, Rick Payette, throughout Old Orchard Beach, and a family who adored her and her well-lived life.
Eileen was born on June 7, 1948, a daughter of Charles and Virginia (White) Coyle, in Portsmouth, NH. She grew up in Newcastle, NH, attended the University of New Hampshire, and eventually settled in Old Orchard Beach.
Eileen was known for her love of dining out, her love of costume jewelry and jewelry making, and enjoying adventures with Rick.
Eileen was predeceased by her son, Jeremy, and her husband, Rick. Eileen is survived by her sister, Barbara Gillibrand (husband Gary Gillibrand), her brother, Fred Coyle (wife Sue Coyle), her in-laws Sue Allard (husband Jack Allard), Jeanine Hart (husband Dick Hart), and Celeste O’Berg (Pete O’Berg); her nieces Jennifer Dickey (husband Ryan Dickey) and Ginny Kurtz, her nephew Michael Coyle; great niece Isabelle Gillibrand, and great nephew, Alex Tibbetts.
In Eileen’s spirit, enjoy a trip to the beach, a great book, a nice meal, time with your loved ones, or a combination of them all.
Arrangements are by Cote Funeral Home, Saco.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen’s name to
the Parkinson’s Foundation – New England:
https://www.parkinson.org/newengland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.