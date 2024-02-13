HARPSWELL – Henry Joseph Korsiak, 80, of Harpswell, passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Henry was born and raised in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, N.Y. He grew up there with his mother, Minerva, and his younger sister, Barbara. He often reminisced about visiting Mr. Wexler’s store, drinking egg creams and purchasing treasured comic books.

He attended California State University in Long Beach and had fond memories of rowing on the crew team. There he met his lifelong friend and future best man, David McGourty. The two bonded over the fact that they were both riding candy apple green bikes.

Henry returned to New York, where he graduated from Queens College in 1967, and then spent a year teaching rural high school students in Reform and Tuscaloosa, Ala. Once again, Henry returned to New York and began his career in IT at Manufacturers Hanover Trust in lower Manhattan. It was there that he met his wife, Mary “Mimi”.

After they were married, the two first visited Maine on a road trip in 1971. They fell in love with Harpswell, returning several times a year. In 1978 they moved their growing family and made Harpswell their forever home.

Henry continued pursuing his career in IT and accepted a position as Head of Data Processing at Maine National Bank in Portland, where he eventually became a vice president. Subsequently, he advanced to several executive positions at other Maine banks, all involving systems analysis.

Over the years Henry served as a volunteer for the Harpswell Neck Fire Department, on the Board of HNPEA (Harpswell Neck Physical Education Association), and as Board Treasurer of the Maine Coast Waldorf School (formerly Merriconeag Waldorf School).

Henry retired from his career in data processing in 2010 and decided to serve as Post Master at the Bailey Island Post Office for a time. He served on the Orr’s Island Library Board of Trustees, volunteered as a docent at the Maine Maritime Museum and became a member of a men’s book club in South Harpswell.

Henry will be remembered as a character. Many would use “funny” as the first word to describe him. He liked to laugh, joke, and clown around – singing an obscure line of music, shimmying a little dance, or breaking into an unknown accent. While Henry loved music of all kinds, he considered himself an expert on rhythm and blues cross over, rock ‘n roll, and doo-wop from the late 1950s and early 1960s.

He enjoyed playing cribbage, especially competitive games with his brother-in-law and nephews, and friends. An original hipster, he once sported a moustache and smoked a pipe. He loved a good, strong cup of coffee and exploring independent coffeeshops and breakfast spots throughout the state, often sporting a new hat. He sped up and down Route 123 in a rotating list of 240 Volvos, loved playing with new and old tech, and grew his own garlic in the backyard.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Mary (Clarke); his sister, Barbara Brisebois and her husband Frank; his four children, Sarah Korsiak Cellier and her husband Luke, Hyun Sook Miramontes and her husband Francisco, Hyun Kook Korsiak, Anna Korsiak and her partner Shelby Molohon; and two grandchildren, Jacob Diego and Luna.

The family extends warm and grateful thanks to the staff at The McLellan for their compassionate and devoted aid while Henry was in their care.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, Feb. 16, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with special remarks and remembrances at 3:30 p.m., at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick.

