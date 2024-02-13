WEST BATH – Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Brewer, 76, passed away on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at her home with her family. Beth was born at Bath Memorial Hospital to Mary Elizabeth “Betty” (Diseker) and George Milton Ames, Jr. on August 25, 1947.

Beth grew up in Phippsburg, attended Phippsburg School and graduated from Morse High School in 1965. After graduation she attended Birmingham Southern College and St. Vincent’s School of Nursing, in Birmingham, Ala., graduating in 1969 as a Registered Nurse. She returned to Maine and worked at Brunswick Regional Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit for two years before going to work as an Operating Room and Recovery Room Nurse for the Bath Memorial Hospital and MidCoast Hospital for the remainder of her forty year nursing career.

Beth loved nursing, living near the water, gardening and her family. She found her forever home in West Bath near the water and was surrounded by loving friends and the wonderful Shoal Cove community. She enjoyed kayaking, neighborhood gatherings and afternoons at the beach. In retirement, Beth became active in the Bath Garden Club, completing the Master Gardener Program through the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Service. She enjoyed creating gardens and created a Japanese garden in the woods behind her home.

While nursing was her vocation, her avocation was grandmother extraordinaire. She loved her family. From the time her first grandchild was able to talk she became “Bee”. Bee attended soccer games, baseball games, basketball games, track meets, wrestling meets, concerts and any other events her grandchildren were involved in. Bee supported and praised her family and their accomplishments. Her Joy was her family.

Beth is survived by her sons David and Matthew (Kara); grandchildren, Ethan, Benjamin, Lanye, Ellie and Jax; sister, Ann Ames Bradbury; maternal aunt, Maude Collier, paternal aunt, Roberta Ames; and nieces Katherine Pye Rioux and Jennifer Pye; and several cousins. She is missed dearly by all however she will never ever be forgotten.

Beth was predeceased by her parents; her brother, George; and her stepson, Chad Brewer.

The family wishes to thank the many caretakers at Chans for their wonderful care and attention.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 at the Maine Maritime Museum from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to a charity of your choice

