Wed.  2/14  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission  City Hall

Wed.  2/14  5 p.m.  Sustainability/Transportation  Zoom

Wed.  2/14  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review  Zoom

Thu.  2/15  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment  One City Center

Thu.  2/15  4 p.m.  Development Corporation  Zoom

Thu.  2/15  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory  Zoom

Thu.  2/15  6 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  Zoom

Wed.  2/21  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  Zoom

Wed.  2/21  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation  Zoom, City Hall

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
