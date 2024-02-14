Caribou High School has decided against implementing a biometric identification system to track student attendance at the school, which is part of the RSU 39 school district.

Parents and guardians of students who attend the high school were notified Wednesday that the district has decided against utilizing the fingerprint scanning system.

“Following careful consideration and feedback from our community, it was determined that the implementation of this system will not proceed,” the district said in a statement issued by Superintendent Jane McCall.

Only 2% of parents opted out of the fingerprinting option to track student attendance, but the district said that was only part of the reason for withdrawing.

“One of the primary concerns expressed by community members and parents was a lack of clarity regarding the purpose of the system,” the school district said. “Contrary to some interpretations, the main objective of considering this possibility was to enhance safety practices for our students.”

The decision to pull out of its contract with identiMetrics, which is based in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, comes a day after the Maine Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union publicly challenged the district’s plan, claiming that it would place student privacy at risk. The ACLU also filed a public records request seeking a copy of the contract and all communications between RSU 39 and identiMetrics.

A spokesperson for the ACLU said on Wednesday that it will move ahead with its public records request despite the district’s decision to abandon its plan.

