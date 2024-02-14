KENNEBUNK – Kennebunk Savings’ customers, according to a news release, may have noticed some changes in the branches recently as several established bank leaders transitioned into new roles and new leaders stepped in.

First, the bank promoted Morgan-Lee Brooks and Erica Place to retail experience managers. Retail experience managers are responsible for a geographic region of branches and oversee all customer and employee experience aspects, including relationship building, operations and compliance, and their team members’ professional development.

Brooks was formerly the retail market leader, overseeing the Main Street and Portland Road branches in Kennebunk, a position she held since she started with the bank in 2021. Before coming to Kennebunk Savings, Brooks held several positions at Bank of America.

Place, a nearly 10-year veteran at the bank, began her banking career in the customer care department. She quickly moved up the ranks, and by 2020, she was promoted to branch manager, most recently leading the Eliot branch.

The promotions of Brooks and Place left leadership openings in the bank’s branch network. Stepping up to fill Brooks’ role is Jessica Owens, who previously managed the Lower Village branch in Kennebunk. Owens started out in the banking industry as a teller in 2012. She then moved on to several positions in the hospitality and retail sector before returning to banking in 2018 at Kennebunk Savings.

Christina Chadbourne started as a seasonal hire, working the summer as a teller for Kennebunk Savings in 2015. A couple of months later, Chadbourne secured a full-time position. She worked her way up to branch manager in Ogunquit before moving to the Eliot office, filling Place’s former role.

The moves created another set of vacancies and yet another opportunity for employee advancement. Two assistant branch managers were promoted to fill the branch manager positions.

Kyle Barrett, formerly at Portland Road, took the reins of the Lower Village branch in Kennebunk, and Samantha Roblee moved from Eliot to manage the Ogunquit branch.

“It’s exciting to chart all of this upward movement at the bank,” said Lex Meagher, president of Kennebunk Savings, in an email. “Not only does it speak to the talent pool we have cultivated and developed internally, but it’s also a testament to these individuals. To our customers, every single one of these folks is a familiar face. Both internally and in the community, they are drivers of our culture.”

