Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will represent the Boston Celtics at this year’s NBA All-Star Game, but Coach Joe Mazzulla believes his team should have more players going to Indianapolis.

Neither Derrick White nor Kristaps Porzingis were named reserves. They were not even tabbed as injury replacements for Joel Embiid and Julius Randle. Instead, they were replaced by Atlanta’s Trae Young and Toronto’s Scottie Barnes.

For the season both players are having, Mazzulla took issue with them not getting in.

“How could you not put both of those guys in?” Mazzulla told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. “They’re two guys that get it. Guys that have just been around, just want to play the right way and be a part of winning. Winning is the most important thing to those two guys. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

“Clearly winning isn’t important, huh? Winning’s not valued. That’s my reaction. How could you not put both of those guys in? Winning’s not the most important thing in the league.”

Porzingis and White have been key contributors to Boston this season, with the former averaging 20.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. White, while having numbers that might not meet usual All-Stars numbers, has shown how his versatility can impact a game and has helped the Celtics to wins this year.

HAWKS: Guard Trae Young was fined $35,000 for a gesture he made toward an official with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 136-126 home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, the league announced Wednesday.

After being whistled for a technical foul for flopping after he tried to draw a call on a long 3-pointer, Young shook his head, looked upward and rubbed his fingers together in a money gesture. The league statement described his actions as “inappropriate and unprofessional.”

ADAM SILVER, the NBA Commissioner, told ESPN on Wednesday that Las Vegas is “definitely on our list” of cities under consideration for expansion franchises.

Las Vegas has been mentioned as an NBA destination many times before and the timetable for when the league will add new franchises to its existing group of 30 clubs is unclear. The NBA has another year after this season on its $24 billion, nine-year media rights deal and Silver has long said that serious expansion talks won’t happen until the new media deal is finalized.

G LEAGUE: The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday they have acquired the rights to a G League franchise that will begin play next season, meaning all 30 NBA teams now own or operate a team in the developmental league.

The Suns said the new team would play somewhere in the Phoenix metro area, though an exact location hasn’t been announced. The team will be named in a fan contest, with the winner receiving $1,000 and season tickets for the first year.

