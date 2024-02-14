WELLS – Arlene Elizabeth Hall, 76, of Wells, passed away Sunday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, surrounded by family following a period of declining health.

Arlene was born Feb. 20, 1947, in Northampton, Mass., the daughter of Andrew and Frances (Serowick) Jekanowski.

She earned her nursing diploma from Holyoke Hospital. Arlene then joined the hospital for several years before moving to Wiscasset to be closer to family. She joined the former Bath Memorial Hospital (now Mid-Coast Hospital), where she worked until her health made it difficult to perform the job that she enjoyed, and she needed to retire early.

Arlene enjoyed tending her gardens and was known for her love of animals.

She was predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Frances Jekanowski; and a brother, Andrew Jekanowski, Jr.

Survivors include her husband, Douglas Hall of Wells; her daughter, Andrea Hall of Guilford, Conn.; two grandsons, Benjamin, and Everett Copleman; and three sisters, Theresa Pickunka of Greenfield, Mass., Janet Ross of Georgia, and Carol Doktor of Hatfield, Mass.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090. A service will be held in Massachusetts in the spring.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Arlene’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Arlene may be made to

Hart of Maine

Animal Shelter,

P.O. Box 351,

Cumberland, ME 04021

