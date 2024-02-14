SOUTH PORTLAND – Connor Steady will be remembered as a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.

Connor, 19, of South Portland, passed away on Feb. 7, 2024.

Born on Jan. 14, 2005, Connor is survived by his mother, Janet, his father, Sean; and his siblings, Grace, Julia, Lauren, Thomas, and Eric.

Connor’s gentle and compassionate nature will abide in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Connor, a natural athlete and master trampoliner, had a passion for working with children. He found fulfillment in his role as a counselor at the SoPo Kids Club. Connor brought sweetness, joy and enthusiasm to his work, leaving a lasting impact on the young people he helped.

Connor will be remembered for his warm smile, his caring heart and his dedication to family. He will be deeply missed and cherished.

A memorial service will be held to honor Connor’s life on Saturday Feb. 17 at 11 a.m., with a receiving line starting at 9 a.m. at St. Maxamilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough.

Connor, you are forever loved. May your soul rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the SoPo Kids Club

in memory of Connor.

Donate to SoPo Kids Fund.

To make a donation

via check:

Write check to City of South Portland Maine

Memo – Connor Steady Fund at SoPo Kids Club

Mailing Address:

21 Nelson Rd.

So. Portland, ME 04106

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous