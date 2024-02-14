WILTON – Lewis E. Bowlby, known professionally as “Lew Colby”, died on Dec. 27, 2023 at the age of 89. Born in 1934 in Bronx, N.Y. to Charles E. and Mildred Michael Bowlby, he attended Regis High School and Fordham University, graduating in 1956 with a degree in Communication Arts.

After radio stints in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. at WBRE and in South Bend, Ind. at WNDU, he moved to Maine in 1957 for a job at WMMS in Bath. His early morning show was called “Ham ‘n Eggs with Colby” and was a mix of news and music with the comedic banter that he became known for. Maine would be his home for the rest of his life.

In 1963 he started at WCSH-TV in Portland as the weatherman on the nightly newscast. It was during this time that he introduced the “somewhat mythical town” of Hannibal’s Crossing and regaled viewers with reports of the town and its off beat inhabitants. It became so well known that the DeLorme family approached Lew about including Hannibal’s Crossing in their Atlas and Gazetteer, the first fictional location to be included.

In 1965, along with Art Hahn, Lew inaugurated the WCSH-TV Sidewalk Art Festival which filled downtown Portland with art and artists every August for over 50 years. Lew was instrumental in developing such award winning, locally produced public service campaigns as “Coats for Kids” and “Color Me Green”, an environmental initiative ahead of its time. For his service and leadership, he received the Broadcaster of the Year award from the Maine Association of Broadcasters. One of his proudest professional accomplishments was leading the station during the recovery from the collapse of the Winn Mountain transmission tower due to heavy icing in the ’80s.

During his tenure at WCSH, Lew grew from weatherman to Promotions Manager. He served as Productions Manager, Operations Manager, Program Director, and Station Manager. In 1983, he became General Manager and also served on the Board of Directors. In 1995, he was appointed CEO of the station’s parent company, the Maine Broadcasting System whose holdings included WCSH, WLBZ in Bangor, and KMEG-TV in Sioux City, Iowa. In 2000, Lew became the CEO of CSP Mobile Productions, a post he held until he retired in 2010.

Public service and volunteerism were essential to Lew’s character. He worked for United Way, the Cerebral Palsy Center of Portland, the Hugh O’Brien Foundation, and the Salvation Army, doing everything from sitting on the Boards to setting up folding chairs in the rain and manning the Christmas Tree stand. Professionally, his ability to form personal, enduring relationships had lasting impacts. Colleagues remember him as “an excellent administrator, allowing personnel to rise (or fall) on their own merits while nurturing talent”; a “terrific mentor as well as a good friend”; “he was the best pitchman by far”.

Composer and producer, Con Fullham, said of Lew, “The Maine Christmas Song would not have existed without him…when I met Lew, I was a songwriter. And then I realized there was a lot more to do if you had someone to guide you…he had visions that no one else did”.

Lew’s first wife and mother of his four children, Sandra Taber Bowlby, to whom he was married for 16 years, died in January 2022. His second wife, Rosemary Nash Bowlby, to whom he was married for 36 years, died in February of 2023.

Lew is survived by his children, Astrid Bowlby, Todd Colby, Eden Bowlby, and Shannon Edwards, and his stepson, Anders Olafson; as well as grandchildren Benjamin Bowlby, Cory Bowlby, Jesse Colby, Justice Colby, Clara Bowlby, Nichole Olafson, Anders Olafson, Jr., and Jessica Harris; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

For a more detailed tribute to Lew, please visit https://www.wilescremationcare.com/. A memorial service will be held at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. All are welcome.

Please visit Lew’s Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com to share stories, reflections or words of sympathy. Honored to be caring for the family of Lewis E. Bowlby is Wiles Remembrance Centers.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to

Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad,

P.O. Box B,

Phillips, ME 04966

http://www.srrl-rr.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous