BRUNSWICK – Sally L. Scott Owen, 82, of Brunswick, entered eternal peace on Saturday Feb. 10, 2024, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Sally was born in Greensburg, Pa. on Jan. 3, 1942, the daughter of Oscar E. and Isabelle M. (Beck) Scott.

She met her husband of 47 years, William “Bill” J. Owen at Ski-Hy Ski Park in Topsham. They married on Jan. 9, 1965. They enjoyed skiing, camping, traveling and family reunions.

Sally had a natural ability to care for others and touched the lives of many. She was a graduate of Maine Central Institute, class of 1960, and enjoyed cheerleading and playing field hockey. She studied Medical Technology at Thayer Hospital in Waterville. She then worked at Thayer Hospital and Bath Memorial Hospital in Bath as a Medical Laboratory Technician. While raising her family, she was a Girl Scout Troop Leader and helped as a band and sports booster for Brunswick schools.

Sally finished her career after 20 years of service working for the Federal Government at the Navy’s Childhood Development Center at NAS Brunswick Maine. She was a devoted mother of three, a full-time grandmother of four, and a ray of sunshine to all who knew her.

Sally will be remembered for her welcoming spirit, her unwavering dedication to others, and her sense of humor that filled many rooms with laughter. She took great joy in hunting for sea glass, collecting coins, making, and selling crafts, and baking her famous chocolate chip cookies. She also enjoyed genealogy, puzzles, and her Hallmark shows. Above all, her greatest joy in life was spending quality time with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters Jill O. Maeder and her husband Robert Maeder of New Hartford, Conn., Rebecca “Becky” S. Castonguay and Bruce Merryman of Topsham, Lynn Owen of Brunswick; her grandsons Kyle D. Cobb of Bowdoinham, Brian R. Maeder and his fiance Cydney Rogers of Cohoes, N.Y., Jordon R. Castonguay of Boston, Mass., and Kevin O. Maeder of New Hartford, Conn.; her surviving sister, Mary Kay Denbow of Arizona, many sister and brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and treasured friends.

Visiting hours will be held at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 2-5 p.m. This will be an opportunity for family and friends to share joyous memories of time spent with Sally. A Celebration of Life will be held for Sally this summer. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Donations may be made in Sally’s name to the Midcoast Humane Society (midcoasthumane.org) or the Maine Children’s Trust (mechildrenstrust.org).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous