RUMFORD — Chilly temperatures at Black Mountain did not slow down Yarmouth’s Brooke Boone and Fort Kent’s Kaiden Theriault at the Class B Alpine state championships on Wednesday.

Boone dominated both of her runs, finishing with a combined time of 1 minute, 40.22 seconds for a 1.22-second gap over Mountain Valley’s Jaden Boulanger. Rangeley’s Bree Quimby finished third.

“I’m super excited since it’s my senior year, so I just wanted to leave it all out there,” Boone said. “I really like the team this year, we’re super close, we spend the weekends together, and we were undefeated all season.”

Theriault’s aggregate time was 1:32.63. Cape Elizabeth’s Logan Schwartz, the defending champion, wound up second despite having a faster first run than Theriault, and Keegan Lathrop of Cape Elizabeth finished third.

Theriault said he tried to find speed at every point he could, and almost lost his balance a couple of times.

“I knew how close it was, and that anything could happen,” Theriault said about the 0.3-second gap between him and Schwartz. “I knew that if I did my best, that I could secure (the win).”

Though a senior, this was Theriault’s first season skiing with the high school team after he previously raced for Carrabassett Valley Academy. He said support from his teammates has been his favorite part of the season and something he’ll miss when he graduates.

Schwartz, also a senior, plans to ski for the club team at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, along with running for the track and field team. Last year’s Varsity Maine Skier of the Year after winning both slalom and giant slalom at the state meet, Schwartz said Wednesday’s first run had far more turns than the second run, which allowed him to “really just let the skis go.”

The Class B Alpine meet continues Thursday with slalom races.

Cape Elizabeth recently won the Western Maine Conference Alpine title.

“Last year, we had six boys, and this year, we’ve got eight or nine,” Schwartz said. “It’s nice to see the team’s still going to be around when I leave next year.”

Schwartz also noted that Maine has the makings for a strong team at the upcoming Eastern high school championships.

“This team for Easterns this year could be really good – this could be the best shot we’ve had in a while,” said Schwartz. “I’m looking forward to that, because Maine typically doesn’t win those things.”

Boone also spoke about the underclassmen on Yarmouth’s team, even though a few were unable to complete both giant slalom runs. She said she was proud of everyone’s effort, and she could relate to the nerves on the course because she, too, felt them on her first run.

Boulanger, also a senior, said her goal was to “go out there and just have fun.” She worked hard on both runs to “keep her line tight and push the gates,” which factored into a four-second time decrease between the first (52.61 seconds) and second (48.39) runs.

