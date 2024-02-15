Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will present the exhibit Healing Through Nature & Photography by Alexsandra Jean of Kennebunk. The exhibit runs March 4-29.

According to a Feb. 12 news release from the library, “Jean’s passion for photography emerged as a refuge during a tumultuous period marked by the tragic losses of loved ones. Overwhelmed by grief, a turning point came with the gift of a Canon T2 camera from a friend, urging her into the embrace of the outdoors. She discovered a profound connection to nature in the marshes and trails, capturing the ethereal beauty of birds and wildlife. Nature’s sanctuary not only fostered her creativity but played a crucial role in her healing and mental well-being. She hasn’t put the camera down since.

“After decades as a civil engineer designer, Jean is now blessed with the freedom to explore her passion completely. She finds solace and purpose in the world of wildlife photography in Maine and beyond, often traveling to national parks and wildlife refuges that offer encounters with species not found in Maine.”

Besides photography, Jean enjoys paddle boarding, kayaking, and hiking. At home in Kennebunk, surrounded by her two feline companions, she also enjoys the art of pie baking, a passion that bloomed during her time owning a pie shop in the Pacific Northwest.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery, March 4-29, at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

