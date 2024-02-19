The Brick Store Museum will host a new series in 2024. Your Old House: And Other Preservation Stories will provide information and an opportunity to discuss topics surrounding historic preservation and caring for historic (or modern day) homes. The first presentation, Preservation in Practice, will be presented virtually on Feb. 29, from noon-1 p.m. as a Lunch & Learn with Brad Miller, preservation manager at Maine Preservation.

The lecture is free with registration required for participants to receive the Zoom link to attend. The presentation will be recorded so that those unable to attend will receive the recording the following day.

The Your Old House series is intended to support homeowners and stewards of historic structures through common issues and speedbumps when caring for a home. All are invited to attend the presentations, which will vary from virtual to on-site depending on the topic; some will be lectures, and some will be hands-on repair workshops.

The presentations are offered free thanks to the support of the museum’s Mission Partners, found on the museum’s website at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Tickets for the upcoming Zoom Lunch & Learn with Brad Miller from Maine Preservation can be reserved at brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

Mahoney Lecture Series begins at Graves Library

Graves Memorial Library announced that it will hold its first event in the 2024 Patsy Bray Mahoney Lecture Series. Maine author Ron Joseph will visit the library on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. to talk about his work as a wildlife biologist and his memoir, “Bald Eagles, Bear Cubs, and Hermit Bill.” Joseph will present a slide show and talk about his experiences in the field.

In his memoir “Bald Eagles, Bear Cubs and Hermit Bill,” he recounts his youth in central Maine, the importance of his family’s dairy farm, his adventures in the field, and the characters he met over the course of a career working with wildlife and conservation that spanned more than three decades.

Joseph was born in Waterville and grew up in neighboring Oakland. He studied ornithology at the University of New Hampshire where he earned a degree in wildlife conservation. He later earned a master’s degree in zoology from Brigham Young University. In 1978, he began a career as a state and federal wildlife biologist, mostly in Maine, but also for a time in New Hampshire and Utah.

Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing after the event. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call the library at 207-967-2778 or visit graveslibrary.org. The library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. Participants are asked to enter through the white door in the parking lot. Parking is available along Maine Street, the North Street Fire Station parking lot and Consolidated School (Route 9). If the weather is bad, check local television updates or email mlbgraves@gmail.com.

Sip and Shop: Sip and Shop at the Book Cellar is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 29 from 5-7 p.m. and provides an opportunity to discover new books and authors as well as a way to peruse favorite books while having a beverage.

The Book Cellar features gently used, and sometimes new, books at reduced prices. For more information, please call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Library to host Body Positivity in Hiking seminar

Kennebunk Free Library will host Paige Emerson, of Chubby Hiker Reviews, for Body Positivity in Hiking on Tuesday, March 5 at 6 p.m.

Emerson started a social media page in 2020 called Chubby Hiker Reviews where she reviews trails from the lens of someone who is not your typical hiker. She posts body positive content and encourages people of all shapes and sizes to get outdoors. Over the past four years she has had the chance to review over 70 trails in Maine. She is also a social worker and a registered Maine Guide. Emerson will share her story of how she got started and of her experiences in the great outdoors.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Concerts in West K! announces spring lineup

The long-running Concerts in West K! series of acoustic music returns for spring 2024 with a line-up of traditional musicians from Canada, Ireland, and the U.S.

The season begins Sunday, March 10, with a pre-St. Patrick’s Day concert of Irish music featuring Boston-based musicians, Matt and Shannon Heaton. The Heatons play updated traditional Irish music on flute, accordion, guitar, and bouzouki, and complement their instrumental work with vocals. They will feature material from their new album, “Whirring Wings.” The concert will take place Sunday, March 10, from 3-5 p.m. in the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church.

On April 28, the duo of harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh and guitarist Chris Newman from Ireland will make a special appearance in West Kennebunk. Both Ní Chathasaigh and Newman are recognized as virtuosos on their respective instruments; they are among the most highly-regarded Irish traditional musicians playing today. Their concert takes place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, April 28, from 3-5 p.m.

Young Cape Breton fiddler Doug Lamey comes to West Kennebunk for a concert on Sunday, May 19. Lamey has deep roots in Cape Breton music and culture. He is the grandson of legendary fiddler Bill Lamey, one of the pioneers in recorded Cape Breton fiddling. He has recently released his second album, “True North.” Lamey’s concert will take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, May 19, from 3-5 p.m.

Finishing out the spring season will be a concert by Maine fiddler Frank Ferrel and Nova Scotia pianist Kimberley Holmes. Ferrel has contributed to more than two dozen albums, toured Scotland as a featured performer with the Celtic group, The Boys of the Lough, and appeared as a regular featured guest on the NPR radio program “A Prairie Home Companion.” His repertoire includes the full range of fiddle music from the Anglo, Celtic, and French traditions of New England and the Maritimes. He is a member of the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame.

Kimberley Holmes, from Carrolls Corner, Nova Scotia, is one of the most in-demand piano accompanists among Canadian fiddlers. She has toured and recorded with artists such as Graham Townsend, Calvin Vollrath and Richard Wood, and is part of the groups Bb Sisters and Tipsy 3. She and Ferrel recently collaborated on the album, “Snappy Tunes.”

The Farrel and Holmes concert will take place on Wednesday evening, June 12, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

All shows take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk. There is open seating for all concerts on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is by $20 per person donation at the door. For more information, call Paul Wells at 207-985-2831.

Newcomers and Neighbors Club schedule spring social

The Newcomers and Neighbors Club of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel will host a spring social mixer in Kennebunkport. The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at the Community House in Kennebunkport. The Community House is located at 8 Temple St.

Participants are invited to meet and mingle with newcomers and neighbors. There is no charge. The event will feature a potluck of appetizers, dessert, and coffee.

For more information, visit www.kptanewcomers.org.

Sea Road Art Show featured at Brick Store Museum

The Brick Store Museum will host the Sea Road School Art Show through March 3. Nearly 300 artworks by the community’s youngest artists, in third through fifth grade, are on display in the museum’s ground-floor galleries.

The Sea Road School art teacher, McKenzie Philbrick, and parent volunteers, curated the show. Third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students all participated in the exhibition, and submitted a piece using weaving techniques. Each gallery at the museum features brightly-colored baskets and handwoven art. Admission to the museum is free during the month of February.

For more information about the exhibition and information about half-day art classes for young learners, and learning opportunities year-round, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

May Day Festival scheduled for May 26

Kennebunk will host the 26th annual May Day Festival on Saturday, May 4. Organizers said this year’s festival will feature most of the family-oriented activities that have been staged for years and some new additions.

The May Day crafter and nonprofit applications as well as the May Day parade registration are available on the town of Kennebunk’s website.

For more information, contact Linda Johnson at ljohnson@kennebunkmaine.us or visit www.kennebunkmaine.us/mayday.

Grammy nominated pianist to perform

Grammy-nominated pianist Andrius Žlabys will give a concert Sunday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m. at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Kennebunk. Žlabys has received international acclaim for his performances including with the New York Philharmonic, Boston and Cleveland Symphony Orchestras, and orchestras in Europe.

According to a news release, Žlabys, who studied at the Curtis and Cleveland Institutes of Music and Yale University, gained recognition at 18 when the Chicago Tribune hailed him as one of the most gifted young keyboard artists to emerge in the U.S. A prize winner at Cleveland International Piano Competition, his performances and compositions have been heard at venues worldwide. Žlabys is a piano faculty member at Boston University and Longy School of Music.

The program will include Partita #6 by J.S. Bach, and Cesar Franck’s Prelude Chorale and Fugue, as well as an original composition titled Echoes of Light. First Parish is at 114 Main St., Kennebunk. Enter from Fletcher Street (Route 35). Admission is via $20 donation at the door. To view the concert online, preregistration is required at uukennebunk.org/piano-concert.

Library offers ‘Big Conversations in 10 Short Minutes’

Kennebunk Free Library will host Big Conversations in 10 Short Minutes, a library collaborative virtual meetup with people in Maine, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m.

Participants will be given a couple of conversation prompts. One is simple. One leans more toward the philosophical. Participants will be paired with someone to have a short, 10-minute conversation about the prompt of their choice. When done, participants will be paired with someone else for a new conversation with new prompts.

The activity is offered in partnership with the following Maine public libraries: Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library, Camden Public Library, Curtis Memorial Library, Falmouth Memorial Library, Lubec Memorial Library, Merrill Memorial Library, Prince Memorial Library, Scarborough Public Library, Thomas Memorial Library, Walker Memorial Library, Waterboro Public Library, Windham Public Library and York Public Library.

For more information and to register for the Zoom link, visit the calendar at www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Arundel shares voting information

The town of Arundel will hold an election on Tuesday, March 5, at the Arundel Municipal Building located at 257 Limerick Road from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Registration of new voters, as well as changes of name or address, may be made with the registrar at the town office during regular business hours of Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or at the polls on Election Day. The last day to switch parties prior to the election is Thursday, Feb. 15.

Online voter registration is available online at registertovote.sos.maine.gov. Voters may request an absentee ballot or vote in person at the town clerk’s office without any specific reason until 5 p.m. on Feb. 29.

Online absentee ballot request forms are available at www.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl.

For more information, call the Arundel Town Office at 207-985-4201.

Church on the Cape announces Lent services

Church on the Cape announced that it will offer the following Lent services and welcomes all to attend:

Palm Sunday Service-Sunday, March 24, 10 a.m. During the morning sermon, palm leaves will be distributed to represent Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, where he was greeted by people waving palm branches.

Good Friday Service – March 29, 6 p.m. Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.

Easter Sunrise Service-Sunday, March 31. Easter Sunrise Service will take place at 6 a.m. at the foot of Pier Road in Cape Porpoise. An Easter in church hymn sing will follow at 9:45 a.m. with worship at 10 a.m. and hymns to follow.

St. David’s to host author event

According to a news release, the book “It All Belongs; Love, Loss and Learning to Live Again,’ is a touching, raw, honest and vulnerable love story offered as a resource to all who will or have experienced love, loss, grief and moving toward hope. Roy Smoot wrote it with his late wife as they journeyed through her terminal brain cancer. Her practices of creating beautiful art, meditations from scripture, Rumi, Richard Rohr, Mark Nepo, St. Brigid, others, and devotional writing served her before her diagnosis, through her treatments and up to her death. Her original art and words are in their memoir.”

Roy Smoot, according to the press release, “traveled a terrible path without her after almost 41 years together.” He borrowed practices from her, especially journaling over two years in pubs, parks, coffee shops, restaurants, overseas and everywhere he went. In “It All Belongs'” last section, “how to survive,” he shares his journal writings and poems as he danced with his endless love and its twin, abysmal grief. Ranting, screaming, sobbing, laughing, hugging, praying for more, holding each other tightly. It’s all in their testament to enduring love.

On Feb. 25, from 3 to 4 p.m. Roy Smoot, and his wife June, a good friend of Judy’s, will present “It All Belongs” at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunk. They will share lessons learned, helpful tools and practices, and their experiences with love, loss and learning to live again. Hard copies of “It All Belongs” will be available along with information of how to buy it online. For more information or to RSVP, email rsmoot0427@gmail.com or call St. David’s at 207-985-3073.

Maine Senior Games to host information session

National Senior Games Week (March 18-24) is a celebration of Senior Games organizations in 50 states and the District of Columbia demonstrating how they benefit participants and communities. Maine Senior Games will host an information session on March 18 at the South Portland Community Center for community members ages 45 and older to learn about opportunities to compete in sports and stay active through the Maine Senior Games and National Senior Games.

Various sports will be available for attendees to try, including pickleball, cornhole, basketball shooting skills, swimming, power walk, tai chi, outdoor fun run and cycling (weather permitting).

The free event, according to a news release, will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. and provide an overview of the world of senior sports competitions. Attendees will discover the benefits of participating in the Maine Senior Games, a platform that promotes health, wellness, and camaraderie among individuals ages 45 and older.

“This session is a gateway for those who want to be active and explore the many opportunities that the Maine Senior Games and National Senior Games provide,” said Karen Reardon, coordinator at Maine Senior Games, in the news release. “We invite both new and seasoned athletes to get involved and join our vibrant community.”

For more information and to RSVP for the information session, contact Karen at Maineseniorgames2020@gmail.com or 207-370-8076.

Congregation Etz Chaim to host former Anti-Defamation League director

Congregation Etz Chaim in Biddeford will host a presentation by Rabbi David Fox Sandmel, Ph.D., an independent scholar specializing in interreligious/interfaith relations who served for seven years as the director of interreligious engagement at the Anti-Defamation League. Sandmel’s talk, titled, “Anti-Semitism After October 7: Should We Be (More) Afraid?” will explore antisemitism as a central component of the global response to the unfolding of events on and after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel. The presentation, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 25, will include a discussion with audience participation and will conclude with a reception.

Since Oct. 7, reports of anti-Semitic incidents in America and around the world have risen significantly, causing fear among Jewish communities. According to a Feb. 11 news release, Sandmel will discuss whether the increase in antisemitism is a momentary spike that will eventually subside or if it will be a lasting sentiment that Jews will endure for the foreseeable future. He will address the question: Just how afraid should Jewish people be?

Sandmel currently serves as the scholar in residence at the Maine Jewish Museum in Portland. He previously served as chair of the International Jewish Committee for Interreligious Relations, held the Crown-Ryan Chair of Jewish Studies at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, and was the Jewish scholar at the Institute for Christian & Jewish Studies in Baltimore. He will be a visiting professor at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome this spring.

His talk on Feb. 25 will be the second time he has spoken at Congregation Etz Chaim, having presented there in 2020.

“Our synagogue is honored to welcome back Rabbi Sandmel, particularly at this time in history when his insights on antisemitism are so valuable,” said Congregation Etz Chaim president David Strassler said in the news release. “Hearing from someone with his level of expertise in this area will be a poignant experience for our synagogue members and the community at large.”

“This is a topic that is at the forefront of a lot of people’s minds, given recent and ongoing world events,” said Congregation Etz Chaim cantor Beth Strassler. “Rabbi Sandmel’s presentation will be a unique opportunity for southern Maine’s Jewish community, interfaith community, and all others who are interested to hear from and engage with someone who can put the recent escalation of antisemitism in a broader context and perhaps help us process what is happening in the world right now.”

The event, which is intended for a mature audience, is free and open to the public. It will be held at Congregation Etz Chaim (34 Bacon St. in Biddeford) from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Security will be present, and preregistration at the synagogue’s website (www.etzchaimme.org) is required to attend. The program is made possible by funding from the Sam L. Cohen Foundation.

For more information, contact Cantor Beth Strassler at cantor@etzchaimme.org.

Kennebunk Free Library seeks focus group participants

Kennebunk Free Library extended an invitation for participants in a focus group as part of its strategic planning process. The input will play a role in shaping the future direction of the library. The focus group will provide a platform for open discussions about the strengths, opportunities, and challenges the library faces, as well as a vision for Kennebunk Free Library.

Registration is required. To make a reservation, visit kennebunklibrary.org or call 207-985-2173. The schedule:

· Friday, Feb. 23, 2-3:30 p.m. – Kennebunk Free Library, Hank’s Room.

· Tuesday, March 5, 9:30-11 a.m. – Kennebunk Free Library, Hank’s Room.

· Monday, March 11, 1-2:30 – Arundel Town Hall.

Kennebunk Free Library invites all community members to participate actively in the strategic planning process. Updates and information on how to get involved are available at kennebunklibrary.org and on Facebook and Instagram. You can also call us at 985-2173.

LEGO Club meets at library

Kennebunk Free Library is offering a LEGO Club for children ages 4 and older. LEGO Club will meet on Thursday, Feb. 29, from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Participants are invited to build new and imaginative creations or ask the librarian for a challenge to complete. All LEGO blocks will be supplied. Participants are asked to leave their personal blocks at home. Registration is appreciated.

The club is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information or to register, call 207-985-2173, ext. 108 or register online.

Kennebunk Land Trust announces 2024 nature walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The schedule:

· March 2 – For All Forever Preserve

· April 6 – Oxbow Preserve

· May 4 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· June 1 – Butler Preserve

· July 6 – For All Forever Preserve

· Aug. 3 – Hope Woods

· Sept. 7 – Wonderbrook Park

· Oct. 5 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· Nov. 2 – Butler Preserve

· Dec. 7 – For All Forever Preserve

The 2024 walk schedule subject to change with notice. For more information and to register, visit https://kennebunklandtrust.org/.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Archaeology forum scheduled at Brick Store Museum

The Brick Store Museum will host the Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance (of which it is a part) for a forum led by Tim Spahr, principal investigator for the Alliance, on Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Titled “Exploring the Past Forum: Diverse Perspectives in Archaeology,” the forum is for all levels that seek to learn, discuss and share insights into the fascinating world of archaeology. Registration for the forum can be found on the museum’s website, www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

Four Maine-based archaeology professionals, in addition to Spahr, will speak at the event. Dr. Gemma Hudgell, archaeologist and assistant director of the Northeast Archaeology Research Center; Elizabeth Kelley, archaeological artist with the alliance; Dawna Lamson, field archaeologist with the alliance; and keynoted by Dr. Bonnie Newsom, Penobscot, archaeologist and professor at the University of Maine. The forum will conclude with a Q&A panel.

Registration for the forum is $40 ($35 for museum and Kennebunkport Conservation Trust members). The registration fee includes lunch and supports stipends for forum speakers. Patrons are encouraged to register by Wednesday, Feb. 29.

York County Audubon accepting applications for Hog Island program

York County Audubon is seeking an educator or community leader to participate in a one-week program on Hog Island off mid-coast Maine in July 2024. York County Audubon will sponsor one participant who can benefit from the Hog Island experience and use it to teach others. Complete information is available at www.yorkcountyaudubon.org/scholarships and applications are due by March 11.

The program, titled “Sharing Nature: An Educator’s Week,” will run from July 14-19. Program details and descriptions are available at http://hogisland.audubon.org/sharing-nature-educator-s-week. The Audubon scholarship will pay 70 percent of the recipient’s cost for program tuition, room and board.

York County Audubon is a chapter of Maine Audubon.

Community building grants available

Nonprofit organizations in York County may be eligible for grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Community Building Grant Program.

The grant program, according to a news release, “invests in local projects and organizations that help build strong communities. In 2023, eight York County nonprofit organizations were awarded grants totaling $65,500. Donors with advised funds at MaineCF awarded three additional grants totaling $21,000.”

The Community Building Grant Program supports projects and organizations that invest in people, engage with the people served, and strengthen community resources. Applicants must identify how the organization or project invests in people’s skills, knowledge and/or well-being. They will also be asked to explain how they engage the people served in the design, delivery and/or evaluation of the work. The grantmaking committees are also interested to learn which community resources are being strengthened.

Last year’s grant recipients:

Engine, to engage artists, makers, youth and community members in diverse creative expression.

Kennebunkport Heritage Housing Trust, to secure land and begin development of its next affordable housing neighborhood.

Saco Meals Program, to strengthen and grow its community meals program that addresses food insecurity and isolation.

For a full list of 2023 Community Building grants by county, visit www.mainecf.org/recentgrants.

The Community Building Grant Program, according to the organization, is MaineCF’s largest grant program. It is one of the only grant programs in the state that supports a broad range of interest areas, including arts, education, environment, economic development and human services. The grant program offers two types of funding: project grants and general support. Project grants are only available to larger organizations for new projects. General support grants are geared toward smaller organizations and this flexible funding may support new, expanding or ongoing programs as well as operational needs.

For more information about Community Building Grant Program qualifications and the application process, visit www.mainecf.org/communitybuilding.

Amateur Radio Society announces meeting dates

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a “tech talk” by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. Upcoming meetings will be held March 5, and March 19.

The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Kennebunk Free Library begins strategic plan process

Kennebunk Free Library announced the commencement of a comprehensive strategic planning process aimed at charting the course for the library’s future. According to the library, “the initiative is a significant step in ensuring that KFL continues to meet the evolving needs of our community and remains a vibrant hub for learning, innovation, and community engagement. As a cornerstone of our community, KFL recognizes the importance of adaptability and forward-thinking in providing the best possible services and resources to our patrons. The strategic planning process will involve a thorough assessment of current library services, community needs, and emerging trends in library science and technology.”

According to the library, key elements of the strategic planning process include:

Community input: KFL values the input of our community members. The library will conduct a survey, focus groups, and one-on-one interviews to gather insights and feedback on the library’s current offerings and to identify areas for improvement.

Stakeholder collaboration: The library will collaborate with key stakeholders, including local organizations, schools, businesses, and town leaders, to build partnerships that enhance the impact of library services on the community.

Technology and innovation: The strategic planning process will explore opportunities to leverage emerging technologies to enhance library services, improve accessibility, and provide new and innovative ways for patrons to engage with the library.

Facility planning: Assess the physical space, including 1 Fletcher St., of the library to ensure it meets the needs of the community, is accessible to all, and provides a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Service expansion: Identify opportunities to expand and improve library programs and services, including literacy initiatives, educational programs, and cultural offerings.

Kennebunk Free Library invites all community members to participate actively in the strategic planning process. Updates and information on how to get involved will be available at kennebunklibrary.org and on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, call 207-985-2173.

Legion Post announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

