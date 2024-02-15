A 6-year-old child who was taken from Iowa by their mother in violation of a court order was found safe Wednesday on Peaks Island.

The mother, 41-year-old Esther Bender of Ames, Iowa, was charged with violation of a custodial order, a serious misdemeanor, Ames police said Thursday.

Police said Bender left Iowa with the child around Oct. 14, 2023. They did not release any information about why Bender brought the child to Peaks Island or how long they were in Maine.

Ames police said Maine State Police, Portland Police Department and the FBI assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing.

