YARMOUTH – Joanne M. Shaw, 79, of West Main Street in Yarmouth, passed away on Feb. 10, 2024, at Coastal Manor after a brief illness.

She was born in Lewiston, a daughter of Harry S. and Margaret (Currie) Douglass.

Joanne lived in northern Maine for the first part of her life in Hinckly and Farmington. She later moved to Portland at the age of 16 with her first husband who was in the National Guard and traveled around with him. She later moved to Munjoy South in Portland where she lived for years before moving to South Portland.

She married Gene Shaw in 1989. She and Gene enjoyed traveling to many places including Hawaii and Florida. She visited the northern most point in Maine and the most southern point of Florida.

She enjoyed cooking, especially spaghetti sauce and meatballs which everyone loved. She also made whoopie pies at Christmas time as gifts for her family.

Joanne and Gene loved to watch lightning storms and they would often travel to places like Fort Williams and Two Lights State Park to watch the storms.

She was a supervisor at a cleaning service at the bank for a few years and later in the snack bar at the Portland Jetport.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Marcia Shaw.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Shaw of Yarmouth; children, James Shaw of Standish, Melissa O’Brien of Gray, Christine LaFlame of Lyman, Laurie Leighton of Gorham and Susan Shaw of Windham; sisters Marcia Dulac of Biddeford and Connie Douglass of Falmouth; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Memorial visitation with a luncheon will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Joanne’s online guest book.