Kids in grades K-5 can go sledding at Pineland Farms or take a trip to the USM Southworth Planetarium with Windham Parks and Recreation next week.

Thursday, Feb. 22, meet at the Town Hall gym at 9 a.m. with a lunch, water bottle, sledding-appropriate clothes and a sled, if you have one, to head to Pineland Farms until 4 p.m. Some sleds will be available to borrow, but will be shared.

On Friday, Feb. 23, meet at the same time with food, water and sneakers for gym activities. The group will go to the planetarium until 4 p.m.

Registration is $50 per person and closes Monday, Feb. 19. Sign up at windhamrecreation.com.

Library events

The public library has activities for school vacation week from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24. Each day, there is a scavenger hunt in the children’s room. On Tuesday, kids can join a mythical creatures party.

Wednesday morning, there will be a story time about “Stretchy McHandsome” the cat written by Judy Schachner, and in the afternoon, in honor of Black History Month, STEM activities inspired by NASA engineer Katherine Johnson.

On Thursday, kids are encouraged to wear pajamas and bring a stuffed animal to story time.

The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Contact the library at 892-1908 with any questions. No registrations are necessary.

Chair exercise classes

Exercise with the help of a chair can benefit those with chronic pain, limited range of motion or mobility issues. A combination of aerobics for heart health, muscle building and yoga-inspired stretching is part of a class held at the Town Hall gym every Monday from 10 to 11 a.m.

The cost is $12 for a full month’s session, or $5 for a drop-in day to try it out. For more information, call parks and recreation 892-1905.

Tree of Life carnival

The Tree of Life Church is holding its third annual Winter Carnival from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 24 at the church located at 1051 Roosevelt Trail in Windham. There will be carnival games, prizes and a bounce house for the kids. Admission is free. To learn more, contact the church at 892-2238 or wagm@windhamag.org.

