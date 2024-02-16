The newly-formed School Building Advisory Committee is an ad hoc advisory committee charged with assisting the Board of Education and Town Council with the development of a solution to the current and projected K-8 school space deficiencies. It held its first meeting Feb. 12 at the Public Safety Building. The committee

The Town and School received 72 applications to participate in the SBAC. Fifty-eight committee members attended the inaugural meeting, including those who attended in-person and virtually.

The first meeting consisted of seating committee members, reviewing the charge of the committee, and voting on committee leadership. The SBAC elected Rory Benjamin as chair, Brian Wallace as vice-chair, and at-large members Alissa Peterson, James Cronican, and Charlie Peters. The leadership team will steer the work of the larger committee and is joined by four elected officials: Town Council Chair Nick McGee, Councilor April Sither, School Board Chair Shannon Lindstrom, and School Board Member Jillian Trapini-Huff.

The newly-formed SBAC is considered Phase I of the advisory committee and has the task of reporting out a recommendation to the School Board and the Town Council by May 15.

The next meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. in the Public Safety Building.

The SBAC leadership team can be contacted at bclt@scarboroughschools.org. The entire committee can be reached at sbac@scarboroughschools.org.

