17 acts perform at music boosters fundraiser

The Scarborough Music Boosters hosted their annual fundraising event showcasing the varied talents of Scarborough Middle School and hgh school students on Feb. 9. The evening featured 17 different acts, including a circus act, comedy routine, instrumental music, singers, and rock bands, and was hosted by emcees Tim Wright and Lily MacLeod.

First place winner was senior Adriana Ramirez, who sang “To Be Loved” by Adele. Second Place was awarded to The Spanish Inquisition (seniors David McDonough, Noah Wright, August Whaley, and Donovan Daly) for their performance of their original song “Noah’s Basement.” Senior Noah Lyford took third place, singing and playing harmonica and piano to perform “Piano Man” by Billy Joel.

Scarborough Land Trust to Host Winter Women’s Walk at Fuller Farm

Join fellow women who enjoy the outdoors and have a desire to walk the open spaces Scarborough Land Trust has committed to preserving. Women are twice as likely as men to feel uncomfortable walking alone, so a suggestion was made that to the SLT explore a women’s walking group or series of events. This walk will be held on Feb. 24 at Fuller Farm Preserve from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information and to get tickets, visit the Events page at ScarboroughLandTrust.org. Call (207) 289-1199 with any questions.

