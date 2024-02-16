Families and friends gathered for a night of brain-teasing fun at the annual Family Trivia Night hosted by Wentworth School on Friday, Feb. 2, in the school cafeteria. There was a full house of eager participants, with all 20 available team slots quickly filled. The winning team was the Loder Family and their team name was Loders of Fun.

“We strategically have picked a February date because at that point of the winter, we figure people are looking for something to do outside of the house,” Operations & Events Manager Nicole Hall said. “It is obvious that there is a need for these smaller community events and ones that can be indoors and run regardless of weather are a plus.” Hall said their maximum headcount of 20 families was reached within one weekend of announcing the event. “It was really exciting for us as staff to see it so well received,” and added “What was really memorable about this year’s event was the child participation.”

Teams, comprised of two to six players each, tackled questions spanning a multitude of formats, all answered via modern technology — tablets provided at the event. With team names and buzzer sounds chosen beforehand, participants eagerly awaited the chance to showcase their knowledge.

“Our trivia contractor, Trivia Maine by Play207, really crafted a great trivia night for us,” Hall said. “There were so many questions that the children at the event were able to answer. Of course, there were questions that only parents could understand but it was a really nice balance and fun to see all age levels participating and carrying their teams.”

The evening featured various rounds, including multiple-choice, fill-in-the-blank, music identification, and picture reveals, and all had a tablet to enter their answers on. “There was also a round where the fastest team to buzz in gave their answer to a question and the rest of the teams had to wager whether the team was correct or incorrect,” Hall said.

“Even though the Trivia Night is one of our smaller-attended events due to team limits, it is also one of our livelier events.” Hall said. “Everyone entered the event enthusiastic, and they all seemed to leave the same way, whether they were winners or not.”

Plans are already underway to accommodate even more teams for next year’s event, promising an even bigger and better experience for trivia enthusiasts of all ages.

The next event for the town will be Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on March 23 from 8 to 9 a.m. or 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. It will be held at the Wentworth Cafeteria. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, hash browns, and fruit. The bunny will be available for photo ops. The cost is $10 per family. For more information, visit: https://www.scarboroughmaine.org/departments/community-services/community-services-news/default/~board/special-events/post/bunny-breakfast-saturday-323

