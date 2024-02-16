LYMAN – David Scott Harriman, 68, of Lyman died peacefully on Feb. 12, 2024 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

David was born on March 18, 1955 in Fort Dix, N.J. to Robert and Elizabeth (Robinson) Harriman. He graduated from Thornton Academy in Saco and retired as a mechanic from the City of Biddeford after 26 years.

He loved to snow mobile, ride motorcycles, and bluegrass. David’s favorite activity was watching his grandchildren at their sporting events.

Surviving David are his loving wife Catherine; son Gregory and his wife Meghan; grandchildren Jack, Alexander, and Eliza; mother Elizabeth; siblings Debbie Gagne, Robert Harriman, Jim Harriman, Jeff Harriman, John Harriman, and Mary Richard.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert.

Memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Good Shepherd Parish-St. Margaret’s Church in Old Orchard Beach. Burial of the cremated remains will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Alfred at a later date.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit David ’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green 47 Oak St, Alfred, ME 04002.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

Gosnell House Hospice

in Scarborough.

