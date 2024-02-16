SOUTH PORTLAND—The future is bright for South Portland’s girls’ basketball team, which doesn’t boast a single senior.

But the Red Riots believe their future is now.

Box score South Portland 66 Bonny Eagle 32 BE- 5 11 10 6- 32

SP- 29 18 6 13- 66 BE- Parker 4-0-12, Cole 2-2-6, T. Gaudiano 0-5-5, S. Gaudiano 2-0-4, McAvoy 1-0-3, Michaud 1-0-2 SP- Travis 8-2-19, Peter 7-0-14, Whitmore 6-0-13, Padgett 5-0-10, Lawrence 2-0-6, Corcoran 2-0-4 3-pointers:

BE (5) Parker 4, McAvoy

SP (4) Lawrence 2, Travis, Whitmore Turnovers:

BE- 39

SP- 17 Free throws

BE: 7-10

And Thursday evening at Beal Gymnasium, South Portland, the second-ranked team in Class AA South, began its playoff run by making quick work of visiting No. 7 seed Bonny Eagle in the quarterfinals.

The Red Riots’ defense was smothering in the first eight minutes, forcing 17 turnovers, and by the end of one period, South Portland was firmly in control, up, 29-5.

By halftime, the Red Riots extended their lead to 47-16 and while their second half production was nowhere near as prolific, they were able to roll to a 66-32 victory.

Four different players finished in double figure scoring, with junior Emma Travis leading the way with 19 points, as South Portland improved to 15-4, ended Bonny Eagle’s season at 3-16 and advanced to take on No. 3 Scarborough (14-5) in the semifinals next Wednesday at 7 p.m., at the Cross Insurance Arena.

“We don’t want to let this opportunity get away just because we’ll have everyone back next year,” said longtime Red Riots coach Lynne Hasson. “We want it this year. People keep saying we’re young, but I think after you get to January, you’re not young anymore. These young kids have played a lot.”

Early round TKO

South Portland had a dream season, despite starting 1-3. The Red Riots turned around and won 13 straight and even though they lost in the finale at Sanford, still managed their best record in four years and earned the No. 2 seed in Class AA South (see sidebar for links to previous stories).

“That loss was a bit of a wakeup call,” said Travis. “We knew we needed to do better.”

Bonny Eagle, meanwhile, beat Noble twice and Massabesic once, but lost its other 15 contests.

South Portland took both regular season meetings, 64-17 Jan. 4 in Standish and 44-24 Jan. 23 at home. In the first game, sophomore Destiny Peter had 18 points, while sophomore Nyeerah Padgett and Travis added 14 apiece. In the closer contest, Padgett led the way with 13 points, while Travis and freshman Annie Whitmore each added nine.

The Red Riots had won five of eight prior playoff meetings dating to 1977 (see sidebar), with a 58-35 victory in the 2019 semifinals the most recent.

Thursday, South Portland never let the Scots, playing without senior Maddie Violette, who was out of town, to entertain any upset hopes.

The Red Riots started quickly, as freshman Mya Lawrence drained a 3-pointer just 21 seconds in.

Bonny Eagle got on the board on a driving layup from junior Sophia Gaudiano, but the Red Riots turned up the defensive pressure, forced myriad turnovers that led to easy hoops and by the end of the first quarter, had victory essentially locked up.

The surge began with a layup from Padgett, off a pass from Lawrence. Whitmore then scored her first points, on a layup, from Lawrence.

Scots freshman Tessa Gaudiano got a point back at the line, but Travis set up Whitmore for a 3-pointer and Travis stole an inbounds pass right under the basket and made a layup for a 12-3 lead with 4:56 to go in the opening stanza.

Sophomore Kylie Cole answered for the visitors with a leaner, but junior Caleigh Corcoran set up Travis for a layup, Travis made two free throws, then, after Whitmore kept possession with an offensive rebound, she fed Lawrence for another 3 and a 19-5 advantage, forcing Scots coach Danielle Pinkham to call timeout.

It didn’t help, as Peter first made her presence felt with a putback, then Travis set up Padgett for a layup, Padgett fed Peter for a layup, Travis made a layup after a steal and at the horn, Travis set up Padgett for a layup and a 29-5 lead.

Travis scored eight points in the frame, while Lawrence and Padgett had six apiece, but it was South Portland’s defense that broke it open, forcing a whopping 17 turnovers.

“We knew they’d be able to handle our press to some extent, but we knew if we kept it up then it would (work),” Travis said. “It’s fun to score like that. It’s a game of runs. We had nerves at the beginning, but once tip-off happens, the nerves settle down and we just play the game.”

“We wanted to just come out and pound them right off,” Hasson said. “I liked the way the we came out with intensity. I like the way we moved the ball. I like the way we got open looks.”

The Scots hoped to get back in the game when the second quarter began, as sophomore Lily Parker came off the bench and made a 3-pointer, but Corcoran took a pass from Padgett and made a layup, then Whitmore scored on a putback.

After Parker sank another 3, Travis made a layup, Travis set up Padgett for a layup, junior Victoria Wright fed Peter for a layup, then Peter scored on a putback and bank shot to push the lead to 32 points, 43-11.

Cole answered with a layup for Bonny Eagle, then junior Charley McAvoy knocked down a 3, but Travis closed the half with consecutive layups to make it 47-16 at the break.

Travis led all scorers with 14 first half points, while Peter added 10.

South Portland struggled to score in the third period, but its lead was never in danger.

Padgett opened the second half by taking a pass from Corcoran and making a reverse layup and after Tessa Gaudiano knocked down a pair of free throws, Whitmore scored on a runner.

Cole hit a free throw for the visitors, but Whitmore’s leaner in the lane made it 53-19.

The Scots closed the frame on a 7-0 run, as Parker got a 3 to rattle in, freshman Dustie Michaud banked home a shot, then Tessa Gaudiano knocked down two free throws, but the deficit was 27 heading to the final stanza.

Where the Red Riots salted away their victory.

After Cole started the quarter with a free throw, Corcoran hit a short jumper, Travis buried a 3, Whitmore made a layup after a steal, Travis scored on a putback, then Peter did the same for the Red Riots’ biggest lead, 64-27.

After Sophia Guadiano banked home a runner for Bonny Eagle, Corcoran set up Peter for a layup and South Portland’s final points before a Parker 3 accounted for the 66-32 final score.

Travis led the way with 19 points, as well as seven steals, six rebounds and five assists.

“We just had to get down to business,” said Travis. “We had to work hard and get the job done.”

“Emma’s our leader,” Hasson said. “We don’t have a senior on the team and she’s like a senior to us. She’s constantly talking, telling people where to be. She was a solid player last year, but she’s improved in the way she finishes and knocks down shots. She’s confident and has developed the ability to be mentally tough and move on to the next play. She’s played great the last half of the season.”

Peter added 14 points, seven rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals off the bench.

“(Destiny’s) just a great rebounder,” Hasson said. “She has long arms and can grab the ball. She knows where the ball is coming off the rim. We’ve talked about her playing with a little bit more of an edge. We saw some of that tonight.”

Whitmore had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals in her first playoff game.

Padgett also reached double figures with 10 points, to go with four steals and three assists.

Lawrence added six points (as well as three assists and two steals) and Corcoran had four points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

South Portland enjoyed a 30-20 rebounding advantage, made both of its free throw attempts and overcame 17 turnovers.

Bonny Eagle’s effort was paced by Parker, who had a team-high 12 points off the bench. Cole added six points and six rebounds, Tessa Guadiano finished with five points, Sophia Guadiano had four, McAvoy three and Michaud two.

The Scots made 7-of-10 free throws, but were doomed by 39 turnovers.

Storm warning

South Portland and Scarborough split during the regular season, with the Red Storm winning, 45-40, Dec. 15 on the road and the Red Riots returning the favor, 54-55, Jan. 15 in Scarborough.

The Red Riots are just 1-6 all-time versus Scarborough in the tournament, with last year’s 50-34 quarterfinal round loss the most recent.

South Portland believes that this time around, things will be different.

“It’s tournament time and it’s the best time of the year, so it should be fun,” Travis said. “It’s my junior year and it will be my first game (at the Civic Center). We have to work hard in practice and stay focused the whole time. We know them, but they know us just as well, so we have to be prepared for what they’ll give us.”

“We’ve have to defend on the perimeter,” Hasson said. “That means not getting beaten off the dribble. It’s harder to shoot (at the Civic Center), but you can shoot well there. We can’t give up those 3-point shots Wednesday. We have a week to get ready and I like our chances. We’re two really good teams. We’ll go and play. We have nothing to lose.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. For game updates and links to game stories, follow him on Threads: @foresports2023

