PORTLAND—Last time, Medomak Valley needed 40 minutes to beat Yarmouth.

Friday evening in a Class B South boys’ basketball quarterfinal at the Portland Exposition Building, the Panthers wrapped up their victory much, much earlier.

And as a result, they earned a chance to take on arguably the state’s best team.

While the Clippers will lament an opportunity that got away.

Medomak Valley set the tone, jumping out to a 6-0 lead on consecutive 3-pointers and held a seven-point advantage as time wound down in the opening quarter, but freshman Evan Oranellas scored on the run at the horn to pull the Clippers within five, 13-8, after eight minutes.

Yarmouth drew within three to start the second quarter, then, after a 6-0 Medomak Valley run, the Clippers appeared to gain momentum when senior standout Evan Hamm scored on a dunk, but the Panthers closed the half on an 8-2 burst to lead, 27-14, at the break.

Yarmouth, which missed 19 shot in the paint in the first half alone, hoped to make a run when the second half began, but instead, it was the Panthers surging, scoring 17 consecutive points to essentially put it away and take a commanding 49-22 advantage to the fourth quarter.

There, Medomak Valley led by as much as 36 before going to a 61-33 victory, a most impressive performance.

The Panthers got 16 points from senior Kory Donlin, 15 from junior Kristian Schumann and 11 from sophomore Mason Nguyen as they improved to 16-3, set up a semifinal round showdown versus top-ranked, reigning regional champion Oceanside (19-0) Tuesday at 7:45 p.m., at the Expo., and in the process, ended Yarmouth’s season at 11-8.

“It was a rough night,” lamented second-year Clippers coach Ilunga Mutombo. “They did a good job adjusting to what we were doing. We didn’t shoot well around the hoop and we didn’t play our style of basketball. We did everything we could, moving the ball and getting looks, but some nights you just don’t have it and can’t make shots.”

Encore

Two days before the new year, Medomak Valley came to Yarmouth and erased a late nine-point deficit, then prevailed in a double-overtime classic, 63-58.

The loss dropped the Clippers to 1-5, but they certainly bounced back in the new year, winning 10 of 12 games to wind up 11-7 and fifth in Class B South (see sidebar for links to previous stories).

The Panthers, meanwhile, lost twice to powerhouse, top-ranked Oceanside and once to Lincoln Academy during a superb regular season which saw longtime coach Nick DePatsy earn his 400th career victory.

Entering play Friday, the teams had met just once before in the tournament, a Yarmouth victory in the regional final two years ago (see sidebar).

This time around, Medomak Valley started fast, nothing went the Clippers’ way and that trend continued throughout.

Just 21 seconds in, Donlin set up Nguyen for a 3-pointer to open the scoring and the Panthers never looked back.

With 5:33 to go in the first quarter, Donlin found Schumann for a corner 3 and after senior Jack Janczuk put Yarmouth on the board with 4:49 remaining on a putback, Schumann countered with a runner to make it 8-2.

After a Janczuk bank shot, Donlin sank a free throw for his first point, then a short jumper from sophomore Owen Dostie, off an inbounds pass from Donlin, pushed the lead to 11-4.

Senior point guard Matt Gautreau set up senior Justin Dawes for a layup, but Medomak Valley again countered with an easy hoop, as Lash found Dostie for a layup.

Oranellas then scored on a runner at the horn to pull the Clippers within 13-8 after eight minutes.

When Janczuk opened the second period with a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to just one possession, Yarmouth had to like its chances, but Lash found sophomore Luke Cheesman for a layup, Donlin drove for a layup, then Lash added a jumper to make it 19-10.

“I think our defense picked it up a lot more than the first game,” said Donlin. “We were a lot more intense. A fast start was huge for confidence and it demoralized the other team.”

Hamm, Yarmouth’s top scorer this season, then tried to spark a rally, taking a pass from senior Colter Olson after a turnover and racing in for a dunk. Hamm then added a turnaround jumper, but the final eight points of the half went to the Panthers.

First, Nguyen drove for a layup. After a bank shot from junior Vishal Mellor, Nguyen added a runner, then Nguyen drove for a layup at the horn to fittingly put the finishing touches on a dominant first half and send Medomak Valley to the break with a 27-14 lead.

In the first 16 minutes, Nguyen led the way with nine points, while Janczuk had six for the Clippers, but Yarmouth’s inability to hit easy shots proved fatal.

The Panthers then ended any lingering doubt in the third quarter.

After Donlin set up Lash for a layup a minute in, Donlin stole the ball, made a layup while being fouled, then added the and-one free throw to complete the old-fashioned three-point play to push the lead to 32-14.

With 6 minutes on the clock, Gautreau drove for a layup, but the next 17 points went to Medomak Valley.

The run began when Cheesman set up Schumann for a layup. Lash then found Schumann for a 3 and after Donlin scored on a putback, then hit a 3 from the corner, Nguyen set up Schumann for a 3-pointer in transition, Lash made a layup, then with 1:05 remaining, Nguyen’s runner off the glass capped the surge.

“I always have faith, no matter the situation, that we’re never out of a game and we keep competing, but their third quarter run changed the whole momentum of the game,” Mutombo said.

With 35 seconds remaining, Gautreau set up Hamm for a layup to snap a 5 minute, 25 second drought.

Gautreau then made a free throw and with just 4 seconds left, Gautreau sank a 3, but the Panthers were still comfortably in front, 49-22, heading to the fourth period.

There, a 9-0 Medomak Valley run produced the biggest spread of the game.

Donlin started the final stanza with a free throw, then hit a jumper before weaving through the defense and making a layup with his left hand. Schumann then hit a short jumper and with 2:15 on the clock, a Cheesman layup made the score 56-22.

To its credit, Yarmouth fought until the end, as Janczuk scored on a putback, Janczuk hit a 3, then Hamm made a free throw before converting a three-point play.

In the final minute, junior Cameron Ryan made a 3 for the Panthers before Gautreau drove for a layup which put the finishing touches on the Panthers’ 61-33 victory.

“I’m very pleased,” said DePatsy. “It was a total team effort. That’s a good team we beat and they’re senior oriented. They missed a lot of easy shots, which is uncharacteristic for them, and we defended well on Gautreau and Hamm and we rebounded well. They’re a very dangerous team if they get second or third shots.”

Donlin, as he did in the teams’ first meeting in December, dominated with a double-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

“I think I was a little passive in the first half, so I definitely stepped it up in the second half and played more confident,” said Donlin.

Schumann added 15 points, Nguyen had 11, Lash finished with six (to go with six rebounds and three assists), Cheesman and Dostie had four apiece, Ryan finished with three and Mellor had two.

“We have young kids like Mason and Luke who are willing to step up and be confident when me and Gabe weren’t scoring a lot,” Donlin said.

“Donlin and Lash are our big two, but other kids stepped up and made big shots,” said DePatsy. “We try to emphasize defense and rebounding, especially in games like this. Sometimes, it’s difficult to shoot in the bigger venues. Schumann, Nguyen and Cheesman got some offense going for us.”

Medomak Valley made just 3-of-6 free throws and only turned the ball over 13 times.

Looking ahead, the Panthers lost twice to Oceanside this year, 71-54 on the road Dec. 15 and 57-47 at home Jan. 27. Regardless, Medomak Valley is looking forward to another shot at the Mariners, who feature twin brothers and Mr. Maine Basketball standouts Carter Galley and Cohen Galley.

“I love playing on this court,” Donlin said. “We have to stop the twins, that’s the first priority, and (Zeb) Foster as well. We really want to beat Oceanside.”

“Now we’ve got to do it again,” DePatsy said. “We’ve spent a ton of time emphasizing offensive skills. Our defense is usually always there. We’ll have to deal with the twins. Our kids will have to have legs. Oceanside is so tough.”

Just one of those nights

For Yarmouth, Janczuk led the way with 11 points and nine rebounds. Hamm bowed out with 10 points, five blocked shots, four rebounds and two steals. Gautreau’s final game saw him score eight points and add three assists, three rebounds and a pair of steals. Dawes (four rebounds) and Oranellas each finished with two points.

The Clippers had a slight 26-25 advantage on the glass, but turned the ball over 17 times, made 5-of-11 free throws and missed too many easy looks to count.

“We had some losses, but the guys kept competing and believing in each other,” Mutombo said. “It’s a rough way to go out, but that’s basketball.”

Yarmouth will lose Dawes, Gautreau, Hamm, Janczuk, Olson and Andi Cobaj to graduation. That group helped the Clippers emerge as one of the top Class B teams the past three seasons.

“The seniors have helped Yarmouth basketball in a lot of ways,” said Mutombo. “Our seniors always competed. What I love about this group is the camaraderie they have for each other, their leadership and trust and how they work together. I’ve learned a lot by having those guys a part of this team.”

The 2024-25 Clippers will hope to get the likes of Oranellas and juniors Chris Augur, Torrey Rogers and Bobby Wolff up to speed to remain in contention.

“We got some young guys some looks throughout the year and gave them some confidence and hopefully, in the summertime they come back more confident and ready to go and be ready to keep competing,” Mutombo said.

