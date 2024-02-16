GOLF

Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour and lasted only 24 holes. Woods withdrew Friday at the Genesis Invitational after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole.

PGA Tour rules official Mark Dusbabek said on the telecast that Woods had an illness, and that it was not related to his ankle or back.

Wood was 1-over par for the round and projected just outside the cut when he asked for a cart and was driven off the course by a rules official.

Woods had not played an official event since the Masters last April, withdrawing in the middle of the third round of the rain-delayed major. He played the unofficial Hero World Challenge in December against a 20-man field with no cut, and the 36-hole PNC Championship with his son.

Woods had said he hoped to play one tournament a month through the major season. He had said Thursday he was experiencing back spasms, which led to his shank on the final hole.

BASKETBALL

NBA: A heart donor has been found for NBA champion and “Survivor” contestant Scot Pollard, his wife said on social media.

Pollard, who turned 49 on Monday, needed a transplant because of a genetic condition that was likely triggered by a virus he caught in 2021. The same condition killed his father, who died at 54.

Pollard’s size complicated efforts to find a donor with a heart big enough to fit his 6-foot-11, 260-pound body. He was admitted to intensive care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Feb. 7.

A 1997 first-round draft pick after helping Kansas reach the NCAA Sweet 16 in four straight seasons, Pollard was a useful big man off the bench for much of an NBA career that stretched over 11 years and five teams. He played 55 seconds in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ trip to the NBA Finals in 2007, and won it all the following year with the Celtics despite a season-ending ankle injury in February.

• Delon Wright has agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards and, once he clears waivers, intends to sign with the Miami Heat, a person with knowledge of the move said.

WNBA: The New York Liberty re-signed star center Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, the team announced.

The move comes weeks after reports surfaced that Jones intended to stay in New York despite receiving significant interest from other WNBA teams.

Jones returns after helping the Liberty reach their first WNBA Finals since 2002. She was the Commissioner’s Cup MVP in 2023 and posted averages of 11.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in the regular season. She shot 52.7% from the field and 35.2% from downtown.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael, who has ALS, was responding to antibiotics after being hospitalized because of a urinary tract infection and is expected to be released in the coming days, his family said in a statement.

McMichael, who was admitted into intensive care at a suburban Chicago hospital on Thursday, was also having fluid removed from his lungs. “Continued prayers are appreciated,” his family said.

The 66-year-old McMichael was hospitalized one week after being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is scheduled to be inducted Aug. 3 as part of a class that includes former Bears Julius Peppers and Devin Hester.

• Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was suspended by the NFL for the first two games of next season for violating the performance-enhancing drugs policy of the league and NFL Players Association.

ESPN also reported the Raiders are expected to release Garoppolo next month before an $11.25 million roster bonus kicks in.

OLYMPICS

TRACK AND FIELD: Two-time world championship medalist Mo Katir admitted breaking anti-doping rules and was banned for two years, removing the middle-distance runner from the Paris Olympics.

Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit detailed Katir’s three breaches last year of the “whereabouts” rule. They require athletes to specify where and when they will be available for one hour each day for a no-notice visit by sample collectors.

The 25-year-old Katir admitted the rules breaches and was banned until Feb. 6, 2026, the AIU said. He was provisionally suspended on Feb. 7.

He took bronze over 1,500 meters at the 2022 worlds in Eugene, Oregon, and silver in the 5,000 at the worlds last year in Budapest, Hungary.

