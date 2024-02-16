BOSTON — Prosecutors dropped a domestic violence charge against Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic on Friday, saying the decision by his wife to invoke marital privilege made it impossible for them to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Bruins said he will not return from his leave of absence this season.

“Milan Lucic will remain on indefinite leave from the organization for the remainder of the 2023-24 season,” the team said in a statement. “The Boston Bruins organization supports Milan and his family as he continues his personal rehabilitation.”

After his wife opted not to testify, the motion by prosecutors to admit 911 call information into evidence was denied, effectively ending their court case, they said.

“This situation is something prosecutors encounter quite often in matters involving domestic violence charges. We handled this case exactly as we would any other presenting a similar set of circumstances,” James Borghesani, chief of communications for Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, said in a statement.

A lawyer representing Lucic did not immediately return a request for comment.

Lucic, a member of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup championship team, had been arrested on suspicion of assault and battery on a family member, which carries a maximum penalty of 2½ years in prison.

According to a Boston Police Department report, Lucic appeared intoxicated when officers arrived at his North End apartment early Nov. 18 after his wife reported that he tried to choke her. Brittany Lucic told the responding officers that her husband had pulled her hair, but said he did not try to strangle her. She declined an offer of medical treatment.

He had been released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty. As condition of his bail at the time, Lucic was prohibited from abusing his wife and from consuming alcohol.

FOR THE FIRST time in 119 days, the Bruins are looking up at someone else in Eastern Conference and the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins’ 4-1 loss to Seattle at TD Garden on Thursday combined with Florida’s 4-0 win over Buffalo leaves both teams with 74 points. Because the first tiebreaker is regulation wins, Florida (35-15-4 with 30 RWs) is officially ahead of Boston (32-12-10, 26 RWs).

The division winner will face a wild-card team in the first round, while the team in second place plays the teams in third in the division. If the season ended Thursday, the Bruins would face the Lightning in the playoffs.

At 37-12-6, the Vancouver Canucks have the best record in the NHL.

The Boston players said getting into the playoffs is the only goal.

“After last year, we don’t pay too much attention to that,” Brandon Carlo said. “It’s more just maintaining playoff position. We’re not really focused on anybody else, just continuing to grow our game. It’s great when you have a chance at the end of the year to look at your competition. It’s fun. That’s hockey. But internally,we’re just focused on our own game.”

David Pastrnak agreed.

“We’re definitely focused on ourselves here in the room,” he said. “We have this home stretch and only a few games left. We have to get the wins Saturday and Monday and get back on the winning column. Teams are breathing on our neck.”

RANGERS: Blake Wheeler’s regular season is over after injuring his right leg falling to the ice, and it might take a lengthy playoff run by the Rangers to open the door for a possible return.

Wheeler went down in pain and his right leg bent at an unnatural angle 11 minutes into New York’s game against Montreal on Thursday night. He was unable to put weight on that leg and needed help getting off the ice.

It’s unlikely that the he will be able to return in the playoffs, which begin April 22, but the Rangers are not ruling out the possibility if they get deep into the playoffs.

