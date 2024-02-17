Why is the demolition of a property protected by Portland’s historic preservation ordinance even being considered?
Are all our civic leaders unfamiliar with our city’s history, and too young to remember the demolition of Portland’s beautiful Union Station in 1961?
The former Children’s Museum, at 142 Free St., meets four of the six criteria for protection, when only meeting one criterion is all that is required. What is the point of having a historic preservation ordinance if it can be cast aside when convenient?
Must we destroy another of our city’s historic buildings before we wake up and realize that we are destroying our city?
Deborah Jordan
Peaks Island
