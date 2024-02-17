Words of outrage for our housing crisis pulse through every corner and conversation. Everywhere I turn, I hear calls for affordable housing and cries for a government that cares about all of its citizens. And yet, on my walks through our city, I see countless homeless neighbors and the demolition of their communities.

Our neighbors who struggle the most are forced to dedicate their few funds toward a roof over their heads. Are we truly OK with some Mainers sacrificing so much in order to afford a safe space to sleep?

I cannot stand for that. I hope others can’t either. All of us — regardless of our income, race, or perceived status — deserve an affordable place to live. Our state must provide rent relief and protection to those who need it the most. Now. Now is the time for Maine to fund that relief. It is not the time to tuck our funds away for some potential future crisis. The crisis is now. Legislators must support rent relief.

Sarah Benesi

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: