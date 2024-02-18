Guns are not the problem. The problem is weapons of war.

A hunting rifle is a gun. A target rifle is a gun. A pistol for personal protection is a gun. A weapon of war is not a gun – it is a killing machine.

There is no reason for a civilian to own a weapon of war. A weapon of war is not a toy; it is not for hunting, target practice or for protecting one’s home. The sooner these weapons are declared illegal for civilian use and ownership, the sooner mass murders will end.

Maine should outlaw weapons of war and buy back all AR-15 and their cousins. A large number of families in this state could use $1,000 for clothing and food. A weapon of war in one’s trophy room serves no purpose. Let us put them where they belong: in the hands of the military.

Theodore Davis

Bath

