A family I’ve known for five years just moved to Indiana. They had a life here in Maine – the kids loved their schools, and the parents both worked hard to make ends meet. But rent was too high, and they were victims of predatory behavior from their corporate landlord. They gave up and moved to where costs are lower. I miss them, and Maine lost some good people.

We need more people in Maine for a thriving, sustainable economy and stronger communities. People are surprised at how high the cost of living is here. Many leave or become unhoused, which is not good for anyone.

Maine needs rent relief, and we and our leaders in Augusta can make this happen this year. We all want to live in a state where people don’t have to camp outside, or squeeze in crowded apartments, or sleep in their cars. We want to enjoy all that people bring when they thrive: beautiful art and music, delicious food, new languages, and humor, joy, hope.

I think a lot of people, myself included, want to contribute to systemic solutions but don’t know how. It is disheartening to see the growing problems and suffering. Addressing rent relief in Maine is one important way to make a big impact for our neighbors and communities struggling with housing. It would allow us to truly live by our state slogans of “The way life should be” and “Welcome home.”

Louise Secordel

Scarborough

