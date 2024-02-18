Several points in the special counsel’s report on President Biden have not been adequately addressed.

The scope of this classified information breach is like comparing one rotten apple to an entire bushel of fruit gone bad. What Biden did was wrong. However, he has fully cooperated since the discovery.

We need to be more conscientious of our wording. When we hear the term “elderly,” most people conjure up negative associations (e.g., frail, demented, slow, weak), but in spite of these negative connotations, the term continues to be used frequently. Robert Hur described Biden is a “sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man.” Why not use nonjudgmental wording (e.g., older man)? Some of us with positive beliefs about aging view President Biden as a wise elder with decades of political problem-solving experience.

Also annoying is that Hur decided he had the expertise to conduct a mental status exam and relay the results (i.e., his opinion) to the world. Cognitive testing is not in the scope of practice of an attorney. Concern about Biden’s mental status should have led to a referral to a neuropsychologist, someone qualified to do memory and cognitive examinations. Additionally, asking about Beau Biden’s death was none of Hur’s business. That just seems cruel.

The report found that President Biden should not be charged. End of story. Hur should have simply relayed facts, not his seemingly biased opinions.

Regi Robnett

Portland

