As Americans, we have been brought up to believe in a certain set of standards of moral character and service to country when it comes to our responsibilities as citizens.
We are speaking here, in particular, of Donald Trump, whose only service to anything is to himself. His disparagement of John McCain (a POW, who did not give in and suffered for it), his denigration of Gold Star parents who lost their son in Afghanistan, and lately insulting Nikki Haley, whose husband is presently deployed, shows his obvious disdain for veterans and military personnel.
With these thoughts in mind, I hope that vets and folks in the military take this disdain into account when going to the polls this November. We owe it to ourselves, our families and our country not to honor Trump with our votes.
Jake Hawkins
Arundel
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.