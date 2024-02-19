As Americans, we have been brought up to believe in a certain set of standards of moral character and service to country when it comes to our responsibilities as citizens.

We are speaking here, in particular, of Donald Trump, whose only service to anything is to himself. His disparagement of John McCain (a POW, who did not give in and suffered for it), his denigration of Gold Star parents who lost their son in Afghanistan, and lately insulting Nikki Haley, whose husband is presently deployed, shows his obvious disdain for veterans and military personnel.

With these thoughts in mind, I hope that vets and folks in the military take this disdain into account when going to the polls this November. We owe it to ourselves, our families and our country not to honor Trump with our votes.

Jake Hawkins

Arundel

